HERTFORD — Hertford interim Town Manager Janice Cole asked Perquimans commissioners Monday to revisit building a new justice-government complex away from downtown Hertford.
Cole, who served on the Perquimans Board of Commissioners from 2010-16, said one of her many hats as interim town manager is Main Street Program manager, and she made the case for the justice center mainly on the basis of downtown business needs.
Currently, downtown Hertford is essentially one block, she told the commissioners at their regular meeting Monday.
“There is very little room for expansion for downtown businesses,” Cole said.
If the courthouse annex were available for shops, that could double the space available for shops downtown, she said.
Cole noted that she advocated for the new justice center when she was a county commissioner. A former District Court judge, she mentioned that she also advocated for a new complex even before she was a county commissioner, on the basis of court security concerns.
Building the annex has improved security but has not eliminated those security concerns altogether, she said.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office has outgrown its current space, she said. As the county’s population grows the office space for government services needs to grow with it, she said.
Cole noted Chowan County moved its sheriff’s office and other government offices to a new complex on Freemason Street, and other area counties such as Hertford, Dare and Currituck also have built modern justice-government complexes away from downtown areas.
A new complex would allow courtrooms to be built and equipped with the latest technology, Cole said, noting that other county services also could benefit from upgraded technology.
Cole said she understands building the complex would be an expense and can’t be done overnight. But she asked the commissioners to keep the project on their radar moving forward.
She said she wants downtown Hertford to be a real tourist attraction and also to provide more shopping opportunities for local residents.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler said he likes the idea and would like to see it explored further.
Chairman Wallace Nelson said the matter needs to be put on a future meeting agenda for further discussion.