Janice M. Cole encouraged the 42 graduates of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies Friday to rely on four internal meters in order to live with authenticity.
Cole, a retired District Court judge and federal prosecutor currently serving as interim town manager for the town of Hertford, was the keynote speaker for NEAAAT's graduation ceremony held at the Performing Arts Center at College of The Albemarle.
In her address, Cole told NEAAAT graduates they could use what she described as their internal odometer, speedometer, thermometer and barometer to live as their "authentic self."
"It is time to decide the values that you want to live by," Cole said.
She reminded graduates that up to now they have lived at home and been shaped by their parents' goals and values.
"But today represents the breaking point, so to speak," she said. "You have a newfound freedom."
According to Cole, a person's internal odometer determines how far they will go — what their goals will be.
The speedometer helps establish how fast a person moves in pursuit of their goals, she added. Will you move relentlessly toward what you are hoping to accomplish? she asked. Will you take your time and try to enjoy the journey along the way?
"You need to decide for yourself how fast you are going to go down the path toward your goal of a successful career," Cole said.
A person's thermometer sets the heat or intensity with which they will pursue their goals, she said.
"You have to know yourself," Cole said. "You have to protect your mental health."
According to Cole, a person's barometer is the most important gauge of all, because it determines the internal pressure of character that a person exerts in the face of external peer pressure.
Character will enable graduates to resist peer pressure that could lead to drinking too much, or joining in cruel behavior on social media, or giving in to hatred and bigotry, she said.
"It's time to decide who you are," Cole said.
NEAAAT Principal T.J. Worrell announced that the Class of 2022 has earned more than $1.4 million in scholarships. This year's graduates have earned more than 1,300 transferable college credit hours at College of The Albemarle and Elizabeth City State University.
Members of NEAAAT's Class of 2022 also have earned 20 associate degrees and one certificate in welding, Worrell said. He also noted that 15 students completed at least one internship.
Lauren Flach, one of the school's 2022 graduates, started at NEAAAT when she was in seventh grade. She said she hadn't been happy with the middle school she had been attending, and that changed when she enrolled at the public charter school.
"There's a lot more projects than in regular public school," she said. And she has been able to take classes dealing with "things that actually interest me," she added.
Flach plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and study anthropology. She has completed an internship at Museum of the Albemare and would like to pursue a career in museums, she said.
Antonio Graham enrolled at NEAAAT beginning in ninth grade. He also considered Bertie Early College but was swayed by the appeal of the robotics program at NEAAAT.
Learning about the robotics offerings at NEAAAT "made my decision final," Graham said.
Graham plans to study electrical engineering at N.C. A&T State University. He said he was able to learn about wiring and soldering while working in an internship at Motion Sensors Inc.
Gabrielle Morgan delivered the Class of 2022 student address, reminding her classmates how their senior year had blown by quickly. Everything in your life so far had led to this moment, and NEAAAT has helped shape you into the person you are today, she said.