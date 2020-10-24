HERTFORD — Longtime Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole has announced he plans to retire from the bench in the spring.
Cole, a judge in the First Judicial District for more than two decades, said he plans to step down at the end of March. Cole said he's retiring because he will reach the mandatory retirement age for judges in North Carolina next year.
Court personnel in Perquimans County honored Cole during a recent court session, noting it might be the last time he presides in a courtroom in the county.
A Hertford resident, Cole won election to District Court judge in 1994. He was appointed to the Superior Court in 2009 by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue. He was re-elected in 2010 to an eight-year term and then re-elected again in 2018.
Cole earned his undergraduate degree from Livingstone College, received his master’s degree in criminal justice from North Carolina Central University and his law degree from NCCU's School of Law.
Cole is married to Janice McKenzie Cole, a retired District Court judge and former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, appointed by then President Bill Clinton.