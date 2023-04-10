EDENTON — Roger Coleman, one of Edenton’s two at-large town councilors, says he won't seek re-election to a second term in November.
Coleman, who was first elected in 2019, noted that when he and his wife Liz first discussed him running for office four years ago, the couple agreed that he should serve only one term.
“The opportunity to serve on this town council with the mayor and my fellow council members, plus two town managers, Anne-Marie Knighton and Corey Gooden, is one of the great honors of my life,” he said.
Coleman said he's announcing his intentions now because he wants those interested in succeeding him to have plenty of time to make their own decision about running.
“Several people have recently spoken to me about their interest in seeking the Edenton Town Council at-large position, should I choose not to run for re-election,” Coleman said. “To encourage this interest and to allow ample time for campaigning, I am announcing early my decision not to seek a second term.”
Coleman is the third Edenton elected official to announce their plans for the fall election. Mayor Jimmy Stallings has said he's not seeking re-election and First Ward Councilor Hackney High has announced he plans to run for mayor. Incumbent Second Ward Councilor Sambo Dixon has not yet announced whether he plans to seek re-election.
Coleman noted a few achievements of town council since he joined the board. Besides replacing longtime "and much-admired" Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton with Corey Gooden, he said the council had formed a Human Relations Commission and given it "the task of creating a more just and caring community." He said council's unanimous endorsement of the HRC’s recommendation to relocate the Confederate Monument from the town's waterfront "is one reflection" of the group's influence.
Coleman also pointed to creation of the Mayor's Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment, which he said will help to "further protect and enhance the natural beauty of Edenton." He also noted that plans are underway to restore the town's curb-side recycling program in October.
Another achievement are "improved efforts" to keep residents better informed of the council's activities, he said. He pointed to town hall meetings, the town's quarterly newsletter, and the hiring of a public information officer.
Coleman also pointed to "expanded housing options" in Edenton that have come about through stronger code enforcement, "encouragement of new home construction," and participation in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program. He said the NRP will help homeowners fund improvements, particularly in the North Edenton neighborhood.
He said council also approved a major study of recreational needs he believes will provide "additional outdoor resources for residents and tourists alike.”
“Many additional achievements could be listed and I’m sure each council member will see the above list as far from complete,” Coleman said.
Like many small towns in northeast North Carolina, Edenton faces many challenges. Coleman said those challenges in Edenton require “leadership with vision and integrity to move forward.”
“Such leadership must balance caring for residents as well as welcoming visitors; promoting the beauty of our historic district without forgetting other neighborhoods; appreciating retirees without ignoring young families; and most of all listening to, encouraging and valuing all our residents," Coleman said. “I believe we have this kind of leadership in Edenton.”
Coleman said he believes Edenton is a special place, and that it has unique resources that equip it to move into the future.
“I am not aware of any town that has the beauty, the history and the people-resources we bring together,” Coleman said. “We are a special people in a special place. I look forward with great anticipation to the continued growth of Edenton as this leadership steps forward.”