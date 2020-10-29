Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole has announced he plans to retire next spring — or possibly sooner.
Although Cole will reach the mandatory retirement age of 72 in March, he said Thursday that he might retire before then if Gov. Roy Cooper is not re-elected in Tuesday’s general election.
As of Thursday, Cooper, a Democrat, seemed in good position to win re-election to a second term. A poll of likely voters released Thursday by the conservative Civitas Institute showed Cooper with a 10-point lead over his Republican challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest. Cooper was favored by 52% of voters in the poll to 42% for Forest. The poll’s result mirrors that of similar polls.
If, however, the governor’s re-election bid fails, Cole plans to retire before the end of Cooper’s term so that the governor will have an opportunity to appoint a replacement to the Superior Court bench, he said.
Cole said while he could make a recommendation to Cooper about the appointment, he has no plans to do that at this time.
The North Carolina State Bar will make a recommendation and others also may weigh in with recommendations, he said.
Cole was elected to an eight-year term as a Superior Court judge in 2018. He was appointed to the Superior Court bench in 2009 by then-Gov. Beverly Perdue and elected to an eight-year term in 2010.
Before that he served 15 years as a District Court judge.
The best part of serving as a judge, Cole said, has been “having an opportunity to work with young people.”
Another part of being a judge that he has appreciated, he said, is the opportunity to instruct jurors at the close of a trial.