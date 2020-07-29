Tony Coley has been named the principal of Northside Elementary School.
The recommendation by Superintendent Catherine Edmonds was approved by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Monday.
Coley, who currently serves as principal at Central Middle School in Gatesville, holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in school administration from Elizabeth City State University.
Coley’s hiring as Northside principal was announced in a press release by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials Tuesday. The release contained no information about the departure of Simona White, who had been the principal at Northside.
Coley has nearly 10 years of experience in education, including five as a school administrator, ECPPS’ release states. He has also served as an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) tutor, teacher and reading coach.
“Mr. Coley brings a wealth of knowledge in the areas of reading, instructional coaching, and school leadership,” Edmonds said in the release. “He will serve the families and staff at Northside Elementary well.”
Coley said he looks forward to serving as Northside’s principal.
“It is rewarding to know that I will be serving the students of ECPPS,” Coley said. “Elementary education is close to my heart and I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to return to the elementary setting. I look forward to working and learning with the Bears of Northside Elementary.”
Bears is the school’s mascot name.