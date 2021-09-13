The percentage of students meeting the University of North Carolina system's benchmark on the ACT college readiness exam for 2020-21 was at or below the state average at five area high schools.
The Sept. 1 data report from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction includes performance outcomes on the ACT college readiness exam administered to all 11th-graders statewide.
On the ACT, for which the University of North Carolina system sets a composite score of 17 as its minimum admission requirement, the percentage of students statewide achieving the composite declined slightly — from 55.8 percent in 2018-19 to 55.2 percent in 2020-21.
Students at Currituck County High School, at 55.1 percent, scored just slightly below the statewide figure on the ACT. Students at other area high schools, however, scored far below the statewide figure.
Perquimans County High School's percentage meeting the composite score was 22.7. At John A. Holmes High School in Edenton, the percentage was 37.4 percent. At Northeastern High School, it was 43.4 percent, and at Pasquotank County High School, it was 46.2 percent.
Students at Camden County High School were the only non-early college students to score above the state average: 60.1 percent.
Students at all three early college high schools in the area reported percentages well above the state average. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College reported 69.7 percent of students met the composite score on the ACT. The percentages at Camden Early College and J.P. Knapp Early College were even higher — 81.6 percent and 88.1 percent, respectively.
Perquimans County Schools spokeswoman Michelle Maddox cited schools' heavy dependence on virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic last year as one reason why students' ACT scores were lower than previous years.
"Due to the pandemic, our high school students began the school year last year with only two full days of in-person learning, which later was extended by one day," Maddox said. "The schedule was able to increase during the second semester allowing for four full days of in-person learning.
"Students also had the option to choose remote instruction and approximately 40 percent of our high school students were virtual," Maddox continued. "The combination of remote instruction and limited in-person learning severely hampered the amount of ACT prep time that could be effectively given to students."
Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, noted that while ECPPS had a percentage below the state rate, the local district also saw improvement over previous years.
"The average ECPPS ACT student composite score was higher than the previous five years," Spencer said. "The scores still fell slightly below the state average (less than one point). Each subject area saw an increase from the previous year while the state subject areas saw a decrease."