Area colleges have decided to postpone their planned spring ceremonies for graduates until the summer.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University has rescheduled its 71st commencement, originally slated for May 9, for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
College of The Albemarle’s spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 13, has been moved to July 30.
Elizabeth City State University has tentatively moved its spring commencement to Aug. 22.
ECSU said it surveyed graduating seniors to find out how they would prefer to celebrate the event. Options ranged from holding a virtual graduation or no ceremony at all, to holding a ceremony in August and holding one in conjunction with ECSU’s winter commencement in December.
University officials reported that nearly 90 percent of students chose to hold the ceremony in August.
The Aug. 22 date is tentative, university officials explained, because it hinges on federal and state guidance on when college and university campuses can resume normal business operations for the fall.
ECSU will confer degrees at the end of spring term, so students will receive their diplomas, which the university will mail to them.