A new initiative will help instructors who teach law enforcement training courses at community colleges like College of The Albemarle receive additional training in how to de-escalate potentially tense situations.
The statewide curriculum for Basic Law Enforcement Training is developed and governed by the N.C. Department of Justice, particularly the Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards division. Community colleges serve as the vehicle to provide the program.
The N.C. Community College System has been discussing ways to enhance training for colleges that offer BLET for some time. At its June 5 meeting, the community colleges board approved spending $100,000 from a reserve fund to support additional training at colleges that offer training to law enforcement.
System President Peter Hans said community colleges can help improve policing by giving officers the best tools to de-escalate tense situations and interact successfully with all members of their communities.
Apparently referring to recent incidents in which black citizens have died while in police custody, Hans acknowledged the country is in deep pain and struggling with large issues.
“I’m asking myself, just like I know you are as well, ‘what can we do?’” Hans said. “What can we do better? What is our part to play? What is our positive role right now?”
The $100,000 will be spent providing additional training on topics such as de-escalation, relationship-based policing, and community interaction. The training will be provided to the instructors who teach law enforcement courses at the state’s 58 community colleges, who in turn will pass that training onto those they teach.
Hans, who was named president of the University of North Carolina on Friday, said there is more work to do, but supplementing police training is a start.
North Carolina’s community colleges provide education to the vast majority of law enforcement officers in the state. Last year, that included basic law enforcement training to nearly 2,400 people and continuing education to nearly 43,000 others.
First day attendance for BLET this spring was 17 students. It was down from 24 in fall 2019 but equal to the 17 in spring 2019. COA officials said 32 students have expressed interest in the college’s BLET class for fall 2020.