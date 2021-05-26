College of The Albemarle, Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University are all using federal COVID relief funds to benefit students who need it most and strengthen the institutions’ ability to provide quality education during the pandemic.
A report presented Tuesday to the Finance Committee of the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees indicates the community college has received $6.2 million in COVID-related Higher Education and Emergency Relief Funding. The funding has come in three separate installments known informally as HEERF I, HEERF II and HEERF III.
Federal regulations require half of the money to be disbursed in direct benefits to students affected by COVID. Institutions can use the other half of the money for pandemic-related expenses as part of their operations.
COA President Jack Bagwell said the college has taken a more conservative approach with the student assistant part of the HEERF money by focusing on students with the greatest need.
Bagwell said the institutional funds have been used for items such as distance learning, technology and COVID mitigation. The COVID mitigation category includes such things as enhanced cleaning and the purchase of face coverings.
COA may use some of its institutional funds for upgrades to buildings’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems that will improve air flow.
COA officials said they also may use some of the funds to pay off student tuition balances.
Elizabeth City State University has already announced it is doing just that.
In a press release Wednesday, ECSU said it is clearing student debt “for all Vikings who have an outstanding balance on their student accounts from Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semesters due to COVID-19 hardships.”
The total cost of the ECSU student debt forgiveness is $286,500.
According to ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward, the well-being of ECSU’s students is the university’s top priority.
“The administration is aware that the COVID-19 crisis caused financial hardships for many students and their families,” Ward said. “As the pandemic and its impact continue to affect our students, we are committed to finding ways to support the Viking Community through this crisis.”
ECSU awarded more than $2.1 million in emergency grants to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds are awarded on an ongoing basis, and do not affect a student’s eligibility for financial aid.
“ECSU’s goal is to make a quality education accessible and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” said Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “This is an incredible opportunity to make an impact by reducing student debt.”
Mid-Atlantic Christian University has made grants of up to $3,500 for students who were able to show they had experienced a financial hardship due to COVID.
“We issued a CARES Act Stimulus Grant Award to eligible students in the amount of $115,800 in the spring term,” said MACU President John Maurice. “We will also be offering a Technology Grant in the fall semester to students and will be purchasing more university technology needs. We also plan to use the university funding portion for other university expenses.”
MACU received $500,000 in federal COVID-related assistance in 2020 and has been awarded nearly $1.1 million in 2021.