First responders including the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Police Department respond to the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Skippers Way and Oak Stump Road, Tuesday. No details were immediately available.
Collision at Skippers Way-Oak Stump Road
Julian Eure
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- New downtown pharmacy to be located in former PNC building
- EC police probe shooting of 19-year-old woman on Herrington Road
- Sawyer guilty, sentenced to life without parole
- 'We are exhausted': Surge strains SAMC staff
- Alcocer leaving COA Foundation for insurance firm
- Windsor building burglarized, hit with car
- ECPPS drops plan for expanded virtual option after teacher pushback
- Board meets amid teacher backlash against virtual plan
- Female held at ADJ on fugitive warrant from New York
- Closed meeting ends when mayor, Walton, Spence leave abruptly