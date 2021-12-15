The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a collision on Body Road Friday. Two vehicle head on accident. Driver of the red vehicle refused treatment.
Vehicle in the ditch. Driver was entrapped and needed to be extricated.
Male Adult and two small children. Driver was extracted and transported by ambulance to Sentara Albemarle. One of the children was taken to hospital and then transported to CHKD by ambulance.
Information obtained from ECFD Robert Boyce.
Male driver is in critical condition.
Information obtain from EMS Param