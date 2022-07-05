...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southeast Virginia and
northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Elizabeth City firefighters respond to a Jeep involved in a two-car collision in front of the University Plaza Shopping Center at 1313 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Tuesday afternoon. According to Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, five occupants of the vehicles were transported to medical facilities for treatment. One suffering from lower extremity injuries was transported by ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and another was flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk hospital. Two others were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. A fifth was being evaluated at the scene late Tuesday afternoon. Elizabeth City police, who are investigating, did not immediately return a request for information about the collision.
