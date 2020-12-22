SOUTH MILLS — Charges are pending in a three-car collision on U.S. Highway 17 in Camden County Monday that sent five people to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
Trooper A.T. Miller said the collision happened about 3:20 p.m. when a Ford 150 truck headed south on U.S. 17 crossed the median and collided with a northbound SUV, causing that vehicle to collide with a nearby passenger vehicle also headed north.
Both the SUV and the passenger vehicle left the highway on the right and came to rest off the roadway, Miller said. The pickup truck came to rest in the northbound lanes of the roadway.
Three people involved in the collision were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Miller said. Two others were transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. None suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.
Miller declined to release the names of those involved in the wreck, saying his investigation of the wreck is still underway. All were residents of Elizabeth City, he said.
Miller’s preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck ran off the road on the right. After the driver overcorrected, the truck crossed the median and struck the northbound SUV.
Miller said the collision backed up northbound traffic on U.S. 17 for approximately 30 minutes.