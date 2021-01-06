An automotive tires sales and services company has paid more than $150,000 in back wages to its employees, including workers at its Edenton locations.
Colony Tire and Service, which has a corporate office and a sales and service center in Edenton, has paid $152,109 in unpaid overtime to 248 employees, according to a U.S. Department of Labor news release issued Monday.
The unpaid overtime, which is a violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, was paid to workers at 25 Colony Tire and Service locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
According to the Department of Labor, the unpaid overtime was discovered during an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division. The WHD found that Colony Tire and Service failed to factor mechanics’ and technicians’ commissions with their regular rates of pay when determining overtime compensation, the release states. By not including the commissions, employees were paid overtime based on rates lower than what the law requires, Labor officials said.
“Employers must base overtime payments on employees’ regular rates of pay, which can include earned bonuses or commissions. Paying overtime simply on workers’ base hourly rates denies them wages they have legally earned,” said Jamie Benefiel, district director of the Wage and Hour Division in Columbia, S.C. “We encourage employers to reach out to us with questions and to use the wide variety of tools we offer to ensure they clearly understand their responsibilities.”
According to Benefiel, Colony Tire and Service reacted promptly to correcting the issue.
“We appreciate this employer’s cooperation in resolving these issues quickly,” he said.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Colony Tire and Service officials in Edenton called the unpaid wages an “unintentional error” and thanked the Department of Labor for discovering the mistake.
“The method Colony Tire previously implemented for calculating overtime and commissions has been carried out for 35 years in the same manner, in which the vast majority of automotive maintenance and tire companies, industry-wide, have treated commissions,” company officials said. “The complexity and unknown use of this formula led to this unintentional error. Upon completion of this audit, Colony Tire immediately took the necessary steps to resolve this problem in accordance with the U.S. Department of Labor.
“We, at Colony Tire Corporation, value our associates highly and appreciate the U.S. Department of Labor bringing this oversight to light within our industry.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday that Colony Tire and Service’s Edenton location was included in the agency’s investigation. Colony Tire and Service also has a sales and service center in Elizabeth City. As of Tuesday evening, it was unclear if the Elizabeth City location was included in the investigation.
According to previous reports, Colony Tire and Service has 40 locations in the two Carolinas and in Virginia. In Edenton, the company payroll boasts roughly 200 workers, and overall the company employs about 700 people.
In December 2019, Colony Tire and Service began construction to expand its corporate facility off N. Broad Street in Edenton. The company invested about $4 million into the expansion, which was expected to add about 40 additional jobs.