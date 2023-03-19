...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 28 degrees
expected for interior areas of southeast Virginia and northeast
North Carolina. Low temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees are
expected near the immediate coast and in urban areas of Hampton
Roads.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
If you believe in Jesus, one thing that should comfort you is seeing His power on display. There is nothing He can’t do!
He calms storms, beckons fish, walks on water, heals the blind, lame, deaf, mute, and He cleanses the lepers. He prophesies the future and declares the hidden truths of our existence in plain language.
He is perfect in every way. He even raises the dead! He restores relationships, heals inner wounds, and saves wretched souls far from God’s hope. Jesus’ authority has no end. Everywhere Jesus went, he changed people’s lives.
One of the great miracles Jesus performed was for a centurion. Centurions were Roman commanders who led more than 100 soldiers.
Interestingly, the Bible universally comments on Roman centurions in a positive light. The fact that this man was a gentile would be of much interest to Luke. Some of the Jewish leaders commended this gentile. They told Jesus this man was worth His time due to His generosity to the Jewish people. Generosity always got Jesus’ attention.
Then, the centurion sent couriers to Jesus to explain that one of his servants was struggling with a paralyzing disease. Jesus recognized the man’s love for his servant. The messengers informed Jesus that this Roman general did not expect that He would come to His house.
This man didn’t want to take up much of the Lord’s time but understood real authority. If Jesus exercised all the authority that He did, then this centurion knew He didn’t have to be present to perform. “Say the word, Lord, and my servant will be healed,” the centurion’s messengers relayed.
Jesus never laid eyes on the centurion, his servant or his home; yet the centurion’s words were so faith-filled He could not believe what He heard. “In all of Israel, no one has had faith like this gentile,” Jesus stated. Jesus was amazed at the man’s generosity, love, humility and faith. By the time the messengers returned, the servant was well.
Jesus doesn’t even have to be present to perform miracles. His Spirit is everywhere. The miracle-working power that raised Him from the dead is available to anyone anywhere.
The stripes on Jesus’ back have purchased your healing; you can receive that healing today. Place your faith in Jesus and His resurrection, and you can be changed forever.
You may be praying for someone who is far from Jesus. I have some friends I feel I can’t “get through to.” But Jesus can. He can go where they are and awaken them to the reality of His goodness.
You haven’t done anything that limits His authority in power or distance. Ask Him for help, and He will give it. Ask for wisdom, and you will receive it. Ask for salvation and enjoy forgiveness of sin. His authority has no boundaries.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.