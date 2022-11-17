Democracy was on the ballot during the mid-term election, and voters loudly supported democracy and a woman’s right to bodily integrity. Voters rejected election deniers and the chaos they caused.

In the election’s aftermath, many national figures in politics and the media are telling former President Donald Trump to bow out of politics. Even Trump’s powerful media supporters like the Wall Street Journal and Fox News — as well as their owner, Rupert Murdoch — have turned against Trump.