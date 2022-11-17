...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Democracy was on the ballot during the mid-term election, and voters loudly supported democracy and a woman’s right to bodily integrity. Voters rejected election deniers and the chaos they caused.
In the election’s aftermath, many national figures in politics and the media are telling former President Donald Trump to bow out of politics. Even Trump’s powerful media supporters like the Wall Street Journal and Fox News — as well as their owner, Rupert Murdoch — have turned against Trump.
But some radicals still hold on to his racism and meanness.
A group of men stormed a school bus in Chicago, chanting Nazi threats at Jewish school children. A noose was discovered hanging at the Chicago worksite for the Obama Presidential Center. Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the far right-wing Federal Society.
Associated Press correspondent Mark Sherman reported that Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh attended the event. That is four-fifths of the majority of the court that overturned Roe v. Wade celebrating hard line Republican goals.
The Federalist Society helped Trump vet these judicial nominees. The group says it’s independent of partisan politics, but it is closely aligned with GOP priorities. Sherman says, “Some of our judges seem to have forgotten that they serve the American people, not the political agenda of the people who put them in place.”
Michigan Republican Secretary of State Kristina Karamo is claiming there was fraud in the election because she lost. Trump is again pushing his conspiracy theory about election fraud, lashing out at Pennsylvania. “I am not at all angry,” he said. “Remember: I’m a ‘stable genius.’” Please pardon my laugh.
New York Times columnist Tom Friedman shredded the disgraced former president for radicalizing his supporters against the democratic process. “And voters are sick of it,” Friedman said. “The midterm election was the American people saying to Trump, ‘Take your election denialism and shove it. Shame on you, you terrible man, (for) what you put our country through.’”
Peggy Noonan, speechwriter for President George Herbert Walker Bush, writing for the Wall Street Journal, says “abnormal” Trump candidates were repulsed by voters. Others have said the same. Eugene Robinson, writing for The Washington Post, says, “Trump will not fade away. The GOP will have to get rid of him.” He is in a downward psychological and emotional spiral, but his narcissism will not allow him to walk away. To voters, his soiled cloak of leadership has worn thin.
In Michigan, Democrats claimed majorities in the state House and Senate, both of which had been Republican-controlled since 1984. Winsome Sears, the Republican lieutenant governor in Virginia and formerly the chair of Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump, says Trump is a “liability for the GOP. It’s time for him to move on.”
Trump has repeatedly shown he has no regard for the rule of law, democracy, human rights or any other restrictions on his behavior. George Conway, a former Republican who is a founder of The Lincoln Project, says Trump is embracing the anti-semitic QAnon conspiracy cult because its members claim the “Storm” will return him to power, and there will then be a mass execution of “global elites” and Democratic leaders. They also think JFK Jr. is still alive.
As president, Trump duped his followers to provoke a government response to peaceful movements so he could step in and claim the power to stop it. It’s all about power with Trump and those of his followers who promote violence.
Now Trump is saying he wants to run again, despite his weakened political position. One wonders whether this is just an attempt by a desperate man to fend off the actions of state and federal prosecutors and lawyers all over the country who have filed 20 criminal investigations and civil actions against him.
Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s niece and a clinical psychologist, says, “Everything Donald has done is a prelude to worse things to come.”