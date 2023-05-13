“You need to wear a hat.”
With that straightforward assertion this past Saturday afternoon my mother reminded me once again, as she has been doing my whole life, just how much she loves me.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 8:12 am
“You need to wear a hat.”
With that straightforward assertion this past Saturday afternoon my mother reminded me once again, as she has been doing my whole life, just how much she loves me.
I assured her that I had, in fact, been wearing a hat. But I had been working on a roof at a Habitat for Humanity project in Raleigh and I had gotten a lot of sun despite wearing the hat.
My mother reminded me that I also need to wear sunscreen.
She was right, of course. She has been right across all these decades, and when I have taken her counsel to heart I have never ended up on the wrong path or in the wrong place.
When I have wound up on the wrong path it has been directly related to ignoring her counsel.
Mothers are a wonderful gift from God.
I am glad we have Mother’s Day to honor and celebrate our mothers, but one day a year is hardly enough.
For Nathan, this will be his first Mother’s Day without his mother, who died this past fall.
Nathan and I both miss Jane all day long every day, and I try as best I can to help him understand that her love remains no matter what, and that she has gone to be with the Lord and people she had missed for a long time such as her parents and our friend Robert.
But it’s hard for Nathan to cope. Jane was his connection to the world. He struggles to understand what is going on around him and to communicate, and she could help him understand and could understand him when no one else could.
Even I sometimes do not understand what Nathan is trying to communicate, and I desperately wish Jane were still here to help me comprehend it.
As I have grieved the loss of Jane I have experienced profound comfort from Maria, a friend from high school who has become my heart’s precious treasure over the past few months.
Maria is now my closest friend, my sweetheart, and a dream come true.
She is a supportive mother to her own grown sons and also has been a kind and loving friend and guide to Nathan. He asks about Jane every day, but now he also asks every day about Maria. “When will I see ‘Ria?” he asks me at least once a day, and sometimes a dozen times.
I was nervous about having a new sweetheart and wondering how Nathan would handle that.
But he put those worries to rest after our second date.
“I like Maria,” Nathan said in a matter-of-fact manner. “She’s beautiful like my mommy.”
Indeed she is.
This Mother’s Day I honor my mother, and I honor Jane, Maria, and all mothers.
Thank you, for everything.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.