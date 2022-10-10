A Visit from Republic

Standing in front of a Republic Airways jet at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport Thursday are Elizabeth City State University aviation science students (l-r) Colby Yawn, Caden Colvin, Brandon Nguyen, Blake Quinney and Corey Baker. A Republic Airways pilot flew a Embraer 175 into the airport for a fly-in — its first ever at a historically Black college or university.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

An Indiana-based regional air carrier held its first-ever "fly-in" at a historically Black college or university at ECSU last week — an event one university trustee described as "historic" and a "huge moment" for ECSU's aviation science program. 

Republic Airways held the first fly-in at Elizabeth City Regional Airport on Thursday. The purpose of the visit was to recruit budding pilots to join the company.