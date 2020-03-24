Residents may have noticed long, slender shells slicing the Pasquotank River on recent early mornings.
The youngsters manning the oars represent the area’s first-ever rowing team, said Carol Terryberry, founder of River City Community Sailing.
Terryberry held the sailing group’s first rowing lessons last week. The class is made up of eight youngsters, ages 12 years and older, all of whom are home-schooled.
“It’s the first rowing team here,” she said.
Classes begin at the docks at the city’s Coast Guard Park on Riverside Avenue, where the students carry the shells from an adjacent storage facility to the water. The term “shell” is used interchangeably with boat.
The classes are also being held in the midst of the global COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19, which is short for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by the virus SAR-CoV-2, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, coronavirus 2.
Terryberry said she and the parents of students took precautions against the virus by following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for group gatherings of no more than 10 people.
“We didn’t have anyone with a flu,” she added.
None of the rowing students have traveled to virus-affected geographic areas, like Italy, and none have been exposed to patients with the virus, she said.
As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the number of cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina was 297, with zero deaths. Hertford County reported the second case in northeastern North Carolina on Monday. The first was reported in Pasquotank County on Thursday.
Terryberry said if the outbreak continues to worsen locally she may postpone the classes till later in the summer. For now, the classes start early in the morning when water surface conditions are more favorable to rowing.
“The water is best in the morning,” she said, adding the students will try to train about three times a week.
Students are using both two-person and four-person shells and row along the Elizabeth City waterfront and under the Camden Causeway bridge to Mid-Atlantic Christian University, before returning.
On Friday, Terryberry and another adult assistant followed the group in a motorboat to keep an eye on them. The group in the four-man shell was accompanied by a fifth person, Tori Crawford, who was acting as the coxswain. The coxswain typically steers the boat and coaches the students.
There are two types of rowing techniques, Terryberry explained. There is sweep rowing, in which each person in the boat uses both hands to control one oar. The oars are staggered at port and starboard sides from bow to stern.
For example, the rowers in the number one and three positions would control the starboard side oars and the rowers in the number two and four positions would control the port side oars. The crew has to be synchronized in their rowing.
Sweep rowing is the technique the students are learning.
The other technique is sculling, in which the rowers control two oars, one in each hand.
Terryberry is asking motor boaters who see students in the shells to slow down when passing them. That’s because the shells are low to the water and can easily be swamped, or rolled over, by a passing boat’s wake.
Terryberry is an avid sailor and has been teaching sailing to youth and adults for several years. As early as August 2015 she was holding rowing classes for adults from her house on the Pasquotank River.
Last summer she first announced plans for the children’s rowing classes.