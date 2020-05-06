The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comments about a proposed hydrology restoration project on wildlife refuge lands in Gates, Pasquotank and Camden counties.
The comments are for an environmental assessment being conducted within the Pasquotank River headwaters. Comments will be taken into consideration when the chosen alternative for the project is determined.
The comment period began Friday and continues through May 30. Th environmental assessment document and comment instructions are available at: https://www.fws.gov/uploadedFiles/Public%20Notice%20and%20Environmental%20Assessment.pdf.
Written comments should be submitted by mail to Chris Lowie, refuge manager, at 3100 Desert Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Emailed comments can be sent to chris_lowie@fws.gov. Lowie can be reached at 757-376-2841.