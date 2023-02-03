A state program designed to help more people find jobs by offering employers a tax credit saw a more than 13 percent increase in use in 2022, the N.C. Department Commerce said Friday.

The agency’s Workforce Solutions division said in a press release it issued more than 91,000 Work Opportunity Tax Credit certifications to employers last year. The 13 percent increase in certifications from 2021 indicates “more people found jobs” because of the program, the agency said.