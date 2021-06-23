Federal COVID-19 money may provide the spark needed to expand broadband access in the Albemarle region.
Counties across the state are getting millions of dollars in direct COVID relief money through the American Recovery Plan that can be used for infrastructure needs. The Hertford-based Albemarle Commission is asking the 10 counties it represents to allocate a portion of those funds for broadband expansion.
The 10 counties that the Albemarle Commission represents are Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Perquimans, Chowan, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Tyrell and Washington.
Pasquotank is slated to get around $7.2 million and the county received $3.8 million of that total last week. Currituck is going to receive $5.4 million, Chowan $2.7 million, Perquimans $2.6 while Camden will get $2.1 million in federal money.
Albemarle Commission Special Projects Administrator Sharon Smith said the counties’ contribution is just the tip of the iceberg as even more money in the form of state and federal grants will be available to help the region expand broadband coverage.
Gov. Roy Cooper is proposing to put $1.2 billion of the $5.7 billion in COVID relief the state is getting from the federal government toward broadband expansion in underserved regions.
Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin told Pasquotank County commissioners Monday night that a regional effort will give counties more leverage in obtaining money for expansion.
“This is a group effort; we want all the counties at the table,” Ervin said. “We are talking about running fiber to the home, that is what this project is.”
But the effort faces a big hurdle, one the General Assembly is working to remove.
State law currently prohibits counties and municipalities from owning broadband fiber.
“There has been a restriction on what we could do as local governments to make sure that our folks get what is an essential utility,” Smith said.
But House Bill 950 would allow counties to enter into a contract with a qualified private provider to fund broadband expansion to unserved households.
In essence, a county would own the fiber and then lease it to a private service provider.
“We want to do our own thing,” Smith said. “It’s not fair that people can’t get what they need. This has to pass for this to happen.”
Many local public facilities such as schools and colleges and universities, government offices, fire and emergency medical services stations and libraries already have broadband and Smith said the effort to expand service would build off those connections.
“That is the starting point,” Smith said. “We would build out from that backbone, build out the next branch. We would build out from the trunk and the service providers would build out what we are calling the last mile to the homes. If we get it to the entrance of a neighborhood then a service provider could get it to each of the homes.’’
Leasing the lines to a private service provider will ensure that broadband customers would receive affordable service, adequate speeds and reliability, Smith said.
“If the Albemarle Commission is holding the contract it provides more accountability because right now there is none,” Smith said. “If a service provider says they are going to provide you 25 (megabits per second downstream) and 3 (Mbps upstream) you don’t have any recourse if you do your internet test and it shows you are not getting that. There will be accountability.”
Smith said some rural electric cooperatives may also be interested in helping expanding broadband service because it is needed for people to use electric “smart” appliances.
“Those things are the wave of the future and they know they need broadband to operate those things,” Smith said.
In addition to coordinating efforts with the counties it represents, the Albemarle Commission is discussing a partnership the N.C. Rural Center to expand broadband coverage in its 10-county region.
The N.C. Rural Center serves 80 counties in the state and Smith said that the entering into a partnership will allow the commission to use center’s resources to help move the project forward.