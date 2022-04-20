Two Democrats running for the Southern Inside seat on the county’s board of commissioners and a Democratic at-large commissioner running unopposed in the May 17 primary all took questions during a candidates forum sponsored by the Pasquotank NAACP branch Tuesday night.
Southern Inside incumbent Cecil Perry and challenger Linwood Gallop along with incumbent at-large commissioner Charles Jordan discussed a variety of issues at the forum that was attended by around 75 people.
The candidates were provided a list of possible questions before the forum but only a handful were asked.
Republican at-large incumbent Barry Overman could not attend but he submitted answers before the forum. Republicans Carl Witten and Wayne Parker are challenging Overman in the GOP primary but neither attended the forum. The top two finishers in the GOP primary advance to the November election.
Perry and Gallop face each other in the May 17 Democratic primary for the Southern Inside seat. Jordan is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for an at-large seat and will face the two winners from the GOP primary in November.
One question asked of the candidates was if they thought county commissioners responded to the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank deputies a year ago in a way “that fits their job description” and that was “helpful and fair” to all county citizens.
Gallop said he did not agree with how commissioners responded to the shooting, saying Brown’s rights were violated by sheriff’s deputies.
“Every politician takes an oath to protect and defend the Constitution,” Gallop said. “Andrew Brown’s 4th Amendment rights were violated. I feel the commissioners should have come out and heard the people’s voices.’’
Perry said he has not seen deputy body camera footage of the shooting.
“I don’t believe in killing anyone without it being in self-defense,” Perry said.
Jordan called Brown’s death a tragedy and said when you look back on any incident that there are always things that can be improved upon. He added that commissioners don’t supervise the Pasquotank sheriff since it is an elected position.
“When I became a commissioner, I took an oath that involved supporting all the citizens of Pasquotank,” Jordan said. “That is to protect them as much as possible. It was, and still is, important to let the sheriff’s department, the family’s lawyers, the county attorney handle these situations.”
Overman thought the board responded appropriately to Brown's shooting, saying the “last thing” that was needed was for commissioners to get involved.
“The sheriff is elected to handle crime as well as many other things in the county,” Overman responded. “Understanding the role of a commissioner is vital. Commissioners are neither law enforcement officers nor attorneys and therefore should be careful to not undermine the role of those that are tasked with these duties.”
The candidates were also asked how the county should spend the millions of dollars it is slated to receive from the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
Pasquotank has already received half of the $7.7 million it is getting from the plan. The county has already allocated $150,000 in a partnership with Brightspeed to help expand broadband to around 1,000 homes in the county.
Perry would like to see some of the money go toward battling poverty in the county, saying there is more poverty in the community than “people recognize.”
“This is way to actually help people to live and be able to provide for their children,” Perry said. “No one wants to be hungry. I happen to know a lot of people that are really struggling with rent.”
Gallop said a lot of the infrastructure needs a massive overhaul.
“I want to get a construction crew going through this place and undig everything, every pipe, and rebuild the city,” Gallop said. “We can do better than what we are doing.”
Jordan emphasized that how the money is spent has restrictive guidelines set by the federal government. He added that the money will have long-term and positive impacts in the county.
“We have to be sure we do exactly what the plan entails because if we don’t we may have to pay something back,” Jordan said. “But, I would suggest we focus on water and broadband. We have a lot of flooding issues in our community and we have areas in our county where you can’t get WiFi.”
Overman said he supports using the federal money for broadband expansion and other infrastructure projects.
“This is an opportunity to invest large dollars in order to get as much of the county (broadband) coverage as possible,” Overman responded.