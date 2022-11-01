Pasquotank Commissioner Bill Sterritt has died, county officials confirmed Tuesday evening.
Sterritt, who held an at-large seat on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, died Friday, officials announced Tuesday at a joint meeting of Elizabeth City City Council and the Board of Commissioners.
County and Elizabeth City officials asked for prayers for Sterritt’s family during the meeting at the Senior Center.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin called Sterritt’s passing a loss for the county.
“A lot of people talk about giving back but Sterritt put all his effort into giving back,” Griffin said. “(Sterritt) was very passionate and enthusiastic in the things he believed in.”
Commissioner Barry Overman called Sterritt a dedicated public servant.
“Dr. Sterritt had all my respect as a community member, commissioner, school board member, and a COA (College of The Albemarle) professor,” Overman said. “Dr. Sterritt was just a good all around guy.’’
Sterritt, a Democrat, was elected to a four-year term on the commission board in November 2020. He had lost his bid for re-election in 2018 after serving on the commission board for two terms starting in 2010.
Before his tenure on the commission board, Sterritt served 12 years on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.
“There’s no substitute for experience and I have the experience from 20 years of public service in this county,” Sterritt said when he filed his candidacy for the at-large seat in 2020.
Sterritt also said his whole life, including 40 years as a professor at College of The Albemarle, had been about “service to others.”
There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements for Sterritt Tuesday.