Pasquotank County will not be reinstating a COVID-19 mask mandate for the public in county facilities, even as one commissioner recuperates after apparently testing positive for the virus.
Five of six county commissioners voiced opposition to the proposal during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting.
Pasquotank had a mask mandate for the public in county owned buildings, including at board meetings, from July 2020 to June 2021.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the issue was placed on Monday's agenda for discussion at the request of one commissioner. He did not name the commissioner.
But it became apparent during the ensuing discussion that only Commissioner Cecil Perry supported the idea. Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Charles Jordan, Sean Lavin, Barry Overman and Jonathan Meads voiced opposition to reinstating the mask mandate.
No official vote was taken after it became apparent there was little support for the proposal.
Perry announced that fellow Commissioner Bill Sterritt, who missed Monday's meeting, recently tested positive for COVID. Sterritt could not be reached for comment Tuesday to confirm his medical status. But he's apparently the second commissioner to contract COVID.
“We have had two members of this board that have been positive (for COVID),” Perry said, not naming the other commissioner. “One is not here right now. I think we should do everything possible to protect one another.”
Perry said he was especially concerned about COVID-19 spreading when large numbers of citizens attend board meetings. He noted that most school districts require masks.
“What about large organizations that come in here (maskless)?” Perry asked. “If we start talking about hunting dogs this place will start filling up with people. Without a mask mandate it can become very dangerous for people. It (COVID) could pass from one person to another.”
Griffin said wearing a mask should be a personal choice. He noted that COVID case counts are trending downward.
“I don’t think you can do a one-size-fits-all on a mask mandate,” Griffin said. “I can understand if you have a large group coming in (for a meeting), that’s case by case. How often do we have the courtroom filled?"
Meads agreed that whether to wear a mask should be an individual choice, noting that he does not wear a mask.
“If you want to wear one (mask), I don’t have a problem with it,” Meads said, apparently addressing Perry.
Lavin voted against the first mask mandate for the public in 2020. He noted that COVID safety precautions in county buildings, including plexiglass barriers, are still in place.
“I don’t think it (a mandate) is necessary,” Lavin said.
Both Overman and Jordan, the commission board's vice chairman and chair of the Finance Committee, also said wearing a mask should be a personal preference.
“The majority believes that wearing a mask should be up to your own discretion,” Jordan said.
Since Sept. 8, 2021, county employees have been required to wear masks when social distancing can’t be achieved. Hammett said he has to send out reminders of the policy because of "mask burnout."
“Not only here but in the country as a whole,” Hammett said.