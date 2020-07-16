No mask, no service.
That will be the policy at all Pasquotank County facilities as soon as the signs go up, which, according to officials, could be as early as today.
The move follows commissioners’ 5-2 vote Monday approving a resolution requiring the public to wear a face covering in all county facilities, including the courthouse, as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Barry Overman, Cecil Perry, Charles Jordan and board Chairman Jeff Dixon voted for the resolution. Commissioners Sean Lavin and Frankie Meads voted against the motion.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order last month that requires the wearing of face coverings when people are in public places in attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But Cooper’s executive order did not mandate the wearing of face coverings in local government facilities.
“It is mandatory everywhere else,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “I think it should be mandatory in county facilities.”
Hammett said the new policy will exempt a person who has a health condition from wearing a face covering. He also said the county will provide a person with a face mask if they don’t have one.
“This will line up with the governor’s executive order and I would say it would end when the executive order expires,” Hammett said.
Meads stated there are warnings on N95 masks — the masks used by most health professionals on the frontlines fighting COVID-19 — that say “this can cause sickness or even death” if worn for long periods of time. Meads added that he believes that regular face coverings are ineffective against slowing the spread of the virus.
“From what I have been told the virus will go through those (regular face masks),” Meads said. “The virus is so fine, and the particles are so small, they will go through masks.’’
Griffin quickly responded by saying that was a discussion for medical professionals.
“We are here to discuss if everyone should wear a face mask or not,” Griffin said.
Overman, who is 51, voiced support for the resolution after saying one of his cousins is currently battling the deadly virus.
“He is my age and he is in bad shape,” Overman said. “I’m not taking any chances.”
Dixon said he supported the resolution since it is already mandated by Cooper in most public places.
“They are already doing it in the Food Lions, why not do it in all county buildings?” Dixon asked.
County employees already must wear a face mask if social distancing from fellow employees is not possible. The county also installed glass or plexiglass barriers at all customer service windows weeks ago but a county employee has to wear a mask when business cannot be conducted behind a barrier.
“There is a barrier between the public and employee,” Hammett said. “With employees, it is mandatory if they are not behind the glass.”