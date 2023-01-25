Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing this afternoon. High 64F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Commissioners to discuss future uses for SAMC property at annual retreat
Pasquotank commissioners will begin preliminary discussions for the future use of the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center at their annual retreat next month.
Sentara Healthcare is building a new $200 million hospital and medical office building in the city, which is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.
The new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus will replace the current SAMC on North Road Street that is owned by Pasquotank but leased to Sentara. Pasquotank will retain ownership of the current 74-acre SAMC site once the new hospital opens.
Sentara and Pasquotank announced in 2020 a settlement plan for the hospital’s 30-year lease on the current county-owned hospital.
The agreement between Pasquotank and the hospital called for Sentara to put an additional $38 million in escrow to pay Sentara’s lease payments to the county, along with other associated costs, at the county-owned hospital while the new hospital is being built. Those costs are expected to be $2 million annually.
Once the new hospital is open, the county will receive the remaining escrow funds, expected to be between $28 million and $32 million.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board of directors last week that the county will likely take possession of the current hospital site in two years. He said the county wants to do something “impactful” at the site but offered no specifics other than getting it on the tax rolls. That would require some private entity owning the property.
The board’s retreat is scheduled for Feb. 24 at The Pines and it is open to the public.
“We are going to have a very early discussion at the Board of Commissioners' retreat on the future use of the current Sentara site,’’ Hammett said. “(It's) just an incredible piece of property: 35 acres that are developable, 40 acres (of) wetlands and 3,500 feet of shoreline on the (Pasquotank) River.”
Commissioners also took the first step last week toward awarding a five-year lease for almost 200 acres of farmland the county owns at Commerce Park. The six bids for the 197 acres at the Commerce Park ranged from $98 an acre to the $186-acre bid made by James Farms, which commissioners accepted.
Before the lease can be officially approved a 30-day notice advertisement must first be placed in The Daily Advance since it is now for five years, instead of the one-year previous lease.
“It was $157 an acre last time and this time it is $186 an acre,” said County Attorney Mike Cox.
Commissioners also agreed to have the county use a $150,000 N.C. Department of Environmental Quality grant to pay for a Weeksville Asset Inventory project. Surveyors with Green Engineering will conduct the study that will be beneficial to the county as it upgrades the Weeksville water system.
“They will go to all of our assets of the Weeksville system and give us a detailed location,” said Utilities Director David Smithson.