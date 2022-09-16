Volunteer Jim Nye uses a golf cart to transport visiting Main Street directors to their meeting venue at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street, Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Committee of 100 has donated $15,000 to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. to jump-start a shuttle service in the downtown.
A downtown shuttle service could operational in time for the Christmas holiday season thanks to the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has been exploring a downtown shuttle service for some time and ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that the Committee of 100 has committed to donating up to $15,000 to jump-start the service.
Malenfant told the ECDI board that the Committee of 100’s donation would probably be enough money to purchase one six- or eight-seat covered golf cart. The Committee of 100 is a group of community and business leaders who promote economic growth in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.
“It would be wonderful to have this during the holidays,” Malenfant said. “We have the funds to proceed with purchasing (a golf cart) that we can get in operation. With the pricing we have received so far it should cover that as well as a cover (for the cart).”
A downtown shuttle service would transport people to and from public parking lots to downtown businesses. ECDI ran a pilot shuttle service early last month when the N.C. Main Street organization held its annual directors meeting in Elizabeth City and again days later during ECDI’s August First Friday ArtWalk.
Malenfant said the pilot shuttle program was a success. Almost 120 Main Street directors and other state officials attended the three-day meeting.
“It was very successful and popular,” Malenfant said.
But Malenfant told the board that the logistics of a shuttle service still have to be worked out. The ECDI board also must ultimately approve such a plan.
Details that still need to be worked out include developing a route and schedule for the shuttle service, obtaining liability insurance, establishing a budget and determining who will drive the golf cart.
“Moving forward on this, we still have to make some decisions,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said she has already asked the city if insurance for the shuttle service could be under the city’s liability insurance “umbrella.”
“It would be more cost effective,” Malenfant said. “If it’s allowable to do that, (ECDI) would reimburse the city.’’
Malenfant said the service would most likely rely on volunteer drivers when it is first implemented.
“We will make sure the drivers are trained,” Malenfant said.
If the shuttle service proves successful, Malenfant said additional golf carts could be purchased. All the golf carts will most likely be electric as storing a gas-powered cart comes with restrictions.
“I know it is going to be wildly popular,” Malenfant said.
ECDI first seriously started discussing the shuttle service earlier this year when the organization applied for a $25,000 Creative Give Back grant in March. But ECDI did not receive that money.
ECDI stated at the time that the shuttle service could also be used for local history tours and other tourism-related events.