golf carts 1

Volunteer Jim Nye uses a golf cart to transport visiting Main Street directors to their meeting venue at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street, Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Committee of 100 has donated $15,000 to Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. to jump-start a shuttle service in the downtown.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

A downtown shuttle service could operational in time for the Christmas holiday season thanks to the Elizabeth City Area Committee of 100.

Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. has been exploring a downtown shuttle service for some time and ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said Thursday that the Committee of 100 has committed to donating up to $15,000 to jump-start the service.