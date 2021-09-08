A free health clinic in Elizabeth City has received a grant for nearly $50,000 to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among area minorities and other historically marginalized residents.
The Community Care Clinic of Elizabeth City, which is operated by the Albemarle Hospital Foundation, was one of five free health clinics recently awarded a $49,557 grant to support efforts to increase vaccinations, particularly among uninsured and underserved persons.
The Community Care Clinic of Dare County, which serves mostly low-wage workers in the tourism industry, also received one of the grants which are funded by the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
According to a press release, the CCC of Elizabeth City launched vaccination clinics earlier this year after data showed Black and Latinx residents “significantly underrepresented” among those getting the vaccine.
Janet Jarrett, executive director of the CCC in Elizabeth City, said when the state began offering COVID-19 vaccinations, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center set aside a weekly allocation of the Moderna vaccine to “target historically marginalized populations.” SAMC reached out to the CCC and other organizations to “broaden their efforts,” she said.
When the CCC of Elizabeth began offering vaccine clinics, it discovered “fear and mistrust” about the vaccine in the Black community and hesitation about “big official gatherings” in the Latinx community, Jarrett said.
To overcome that fear and hesitation, the CCC worked with business owners and managers to set up onsite vaccination clinics for “employees at food processing plants, laundry facilities and restaurants,” she said.
Thus far, the CCC has administered more than 2,200 doses of vaccine, Jarrett said. Of those vaccinations, 70% were to minority patients, “contributing to a more balanced distribution of vaccine in our community,” she said. The clinic has also started offering the Pfizer vaccine.
Because of the success of those clinics, other businesses have contacted the CCC about providing onsite clinics as well. The CCC also holds a by-appointment weekly clinic at 918 Greenleaf Street.
Jarrett said the grant will help the CCC not only add additional offsite clinics but “return to previous sites (to provide) booster vaccines.” She estimates the CCC will have the capacity to provide a minimum of 4,000 additional doses.
“We are grateful to the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina for recognizing the success of our efforts and assisting us with resources to expand those efforts,” she said.
Founded in 2003 to address the “most pressing” health care needs of the Albemarle region’s most vulnerable residents, the Community Care Clinic of Elizabeth City provides a range of health care services to uninsured and underserved adults ages 18-64. Clients must have an income at 250% below the federal poverty level and live in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Services the clinic provides include primary care, preventive care, medication assistance, diagnostic services, translation services, a pre-diabetes program, opioid rescue kits, and case management for chronic diseases. For its COVID-19 clinics, the CCC expanded eligibility to include persons ages 12-17, including those who are insured.
According to the press release, demand for the CCC’s primary care and medication services soared last year by 20% and 30%, respectively. The CCC attributes the increases to rising unemployment during the pandemic and the fact many workers lost health insurance when they were laid off.
Many of those showing up at the clinic had tested positive for COVID-19, the clinic said. One reason is that many of them were front-line workers employed in jobs that exposed them to greater risk of contracting COVID. The clinic’s patient demographics reflect the uninsured population of the region: 36% white, 33% Black and 30% Latinx.
Statewide, the 72 clinics represented by the North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics saw a surge of 20,000 new patients last year, the press release states.