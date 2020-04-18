The local community is helping Sentara Albemarle Medical Center both protect its staff and keep them well fed during the coronavirus crisis.
Since March 23, Sentara Albemarle has received dozens of donations from area individuals, churches and businesses as hospital staff work to care for COVID-19 patients and prevent the respiratory disease from spreading.
Many of the donations are much-needed personal protective equipment but the hospital has also received meals and flowers. Some of the donated PPE items include N95 masks, gowns, surgical masks and gloves. Some of the masks have been hand-sewed by local residents.
Sentara Albemarle President Phil Jackson said the donations of PPE from the community have complimented the hospital’s efforts to acquire additional supplies to protect staff from COVID-19.
“Over the last six weeks, I have been humbled by the generosity and compassion shown by the community in taking care of our SAMC heroes as well as the other first responders in our community,” Jackson said.
He noted that as Sentara “aggressively pursued and secured” scarce supplies of PPE to protect its staff, the hospital’s use of those items “dramatically increased.”
“With the help of the community’s donations, we have been able to honor our Sentara commitment to always keep our staff safe,” Jackson said. “I am incredibly thankful for each person that sewed masks and gowns, and businesses that donated their own supplies to our health care workers.”
Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City donated around 40 N95 masks to the hospital that the church’s Baptist Men’s group usually uses during disaster relief efforts. Church member Steve Hudyma said fellow church member Martin Simpson alerted him to the hospital’s need for the masks.
Hudyma said Simpson’s daughter is a registered nurse at the hospital and she had advised him about the need for masks.
“He said, ‘What about the disaster relief trailer?’ I said, ‘You are right, we have some,’” Hudyma said, recalling his conversation with Martin Simpson. “We are not using the trailer for disaster relief or recovery; they (masks) were just sitting around.”
Many local food establishments have made meals available to Sentara Albemarle and church groups and individuals have provided cookies and other snacks. One individual donated bath salts while a group of students sent drawings to hospital staff.
Area native Tanya Barclift, who is the team lead in nuclear medicine at Sentara Albemarle, said the outpouring of community support has been amazing during “this difficult time.” She said the support not only helps the hospital’s staff do their jobs better; it also helps boost staff morale.
“The first few weeks when it began was a very trying time and we were all very nervous,” Barclift said. “We have received PPE supplies, hand sanitizer, handmade masks, headbands with buttons to protect our ears, meals, sweets, flowers, and the list goes on.
“I am extremely proud to be a native of this area and have the privilege to work and serve at SAMC,” she said. “We are a family and we will get through this together.”