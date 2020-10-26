More than $100,000 has been raised to assist the Coast Guard family that lost three loved ones in an early-morning fire in Buxton early Friday. A total of four people died in the fire.
As of Monday afternoon, the online GoFundMe account titled “Ramsey’s relief fund” had raised more than $74,000. Another GoFundMe account, titled “Support for Kat and Roy,” had raised more than $26,000.
Farrah Ramsey is listed as the person who created the “Ramsey’s relief fund” account. A narrative of the reason for creating the account states that three of the fire victims were a mother and her two daughters.
“On the morning of the 23rd a devastating fire broke out in the Ramsey home,” the account narrative states. “The fire claimed the house and all that was in it.”
But the Ramseys “lost so much more,” the GoFundMe page narrative continued.
“Trina Ramsey, a beloved wife and mother, and two beautiful daughters, Zoey, 7, our big smile that would light up any room and hugs that would warm any cold day, and Emma May, 4, our little spitfire with a heart of gold, were tragically lost.
“These funds will be allocated in helping to aid the financial burdens of these losses endured and help bring our girls home to rest.”
Jill Lettieri is named as having created the “Support for Kat and Roy” account. The account described the neighborhood where the fire broke out as a “quiet cul-de-sac and full of locals, teachers and Coast Guard families.”
“My friend, Kat, 16, and her brother, Rory, 11, were away visiting their grandparents,” the account states. “Their mother, Sarah, was lost to the fire; their father and a family friend were badly burned and their close friends and neighbors in the duplex — a mother and her two young children — were also killed. Their beloved beach dog, Tonka, and pet lizard, Mushu, also perished in the fire.”
As of Monday afternoon authorities had not released the names of the victims, pending notification of family.
The fire occurred early Friday morning, and according to a Coast Guard news release is still under investigation by the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard Investigative Service. The release did not state how many people died in the fire; it only states “three members of a Coast Guard family remain unaccounted for.”
“This is an exceptionally hard time for our members and their families,” said Capt. Matt Baer, commander of Sector North Carolina. “It is heartening to see the outpouring of support from the Outer Banks and around the country.”
A spokeswoman for SBI said the agency’s role in the investigation is to determine cause and origin of the fire.
According to Dare County Emergency Management, a caller reported seeing flames coming from a structure in the 46110 block of Cape Hatteras Lane in Buxton around 4 a.m.
Volunteer fire departments from Buxton, Hatteras and Frisco responded, and they were soon joined by Dare County EMS, who transported two people to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown Monday.
“Thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted by this tragic fire, especially those that lost loved ones,” Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson said in a news release Saturday. “We thank all those that answered the call, from the 911 call takers to each and every first-responder, numerous volunteers and the fire investigators for their tireless efforts.”
Baer, whose command includes Coast Guard assets on the Outer Banks, also said three other Coast Guard members and their families were displaced by the fire, and they are in care at a shelter.
“Members trained in critical incident stress management are currently en route to support those impacted by this tragedy,” Baer said Saturday. “We are also working with the Coast Guard Foundation and other organizations to further support our members and families during this difficult time.”
The Coast Guard Foundation also has set up a page online for making donations. The foundation can be found online at https://coastguardfoundation.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html.
The web address for the GoFundMe account “Ramsey’s relief fund” is https://www.gofundme.com/f/ramsey039s-relief-fund.
The web address for the “Support for Kat and Roy” account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-kat-and-rory.