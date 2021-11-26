The Volanda Watts Thanksgiving Dinner served more people this year than in 2020 and organizers plan to grow the event even more next year.
This is the second year that Victory Praise & Worship Center has spearheaded the community Thanksgiving meal now named for the late Volanda Watts, who led the annual event for three decades along with her husband, Eugene, and their Amen Ministries outreach.
“It went pretty good,” Sean Boyce, outreach leader at Victory Praise & Worship Center, said Friday.
Boyce noted that the Watts Thanksgiving Meal once again fed local first responders. And this year the women’s basketball team from Elizabeth City State University also came out and enjoyed a meal, he said.
In addition, Hertford Councilors-elect Connie Brothers and Sandra Anderson picked up 80 meals and distributed them in Perquimans County.
“I commend Pastor Daniel Spence and his congregation for continuing the legacy of Mrs. Volanda Watts,” Brothers said.
She said she was very pleased when she learned that Spence was interested in including Perquimans County in the event.
Brothers said she and Anderson delivered meals to a number of families in Perquimans. They also took meals to on-duty staff at the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, 911 center, Emergency Medical Services and the Bryan Center nursing home.
Boyce said the meal this year did not quite reach as many as he had hoped. But the number of meals topped 500, which was more than last year, he said. Attendance was down last year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Boyce said planning is already underway to increase the number of people being served in person at next year’s event.
“We’ll go back to the drawing board,” he said.
There were more than 30 volunteers who helped at this year’s meal, and Boyce said everyone worked together to make the dinner a success.
“It definitely went smoothly,” he said. “We learned a few things from last year. And we learned a few things this year that should help it go even more smoothly next year.”
Spence agreed that the event went well.
He said the crowd was not quite as big as organizers had hoped. But he said he has heard from other pastors that many food distributions recently have been drawing somewhat smaller crowds.