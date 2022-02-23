There will be at least two competitive Republican primaries in the First Judicial District on the May 17 primary ballot for district attorney and district judge. Filing resumes today and ends March 4.
Assistant District Attorneys Kim Pellini and Jeff Cruden are both running for district attorney. Cruden filed last December while Pellini says she will file during the current filing period. No Democrat has filed for the race to succeed Republican Andrew Womble, who has filed for a seat on the Superior Court.
Democratic incumbent Superior Court Judge Eula Reid is also running for the seat. Reid was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to fill a vacancy on the Superior Court created by Judge J.C. Cole’s retirement last March.
Three Republicans have also announced for Seat 2 District Judge.
Assistant District Attorney Jeff Moreland and attorney Bernard “BJ” McAvoy are challenging recently seated District Court Judge Jennifer Bland in the May 17 GOP primary. Only McAvoy has filed to run.
Bland, a former assistant district attorney, was appointed to the District Court by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in late August and was sworn in Sept. 2.
Competitive races have also formed for county commissioner and school board in area counties.
In Camden, Republicans Ronald Inge and Whitney Aydlett and Libertarian Jody Cox have filed for an at-large seat on the board of commissioners. Incumbent Tom White is not seeking re-election.
Republican Clayton Riggs has filed to run for re-election for the Shiloh commission seat.
Republican Sheriff Kevin Jones has also filed to run for a second term.
There will be a Republican primary for Camden Clerk of the Court as incumbent James Midgett and challenger Jennifer Gray have already filed for the post.
In Chowan, three candidates — two Republicans and one Democrat — have filed to run for seats on the board of commissioners.
Republican Bob Kirby is seeking the District 1 seat while Larry McLaughlin is running for the District 2 seat. Democrat Ellis Lawrence has filed in District 3.
Democrat Michael McArthur has filed for Chowan Clerk of the Court while Republican Edward Basnight is running for sheriff.
In Perquimans, incumbent Democrat Fondella Leigh, Republican incumbent Wallace Nelson and incumbent Libertarian Alan Lennon are seeking re-election to the county's three board of commissioners seats. Democrat Quentin Jackson has also filed for one of the seats.
Democrat Shelby White has filed to run for re-election to sheriff while Todd Tilley has filed for re-election as Perquimans Clerk of the Court.
Competitive races have already developed for at least two of the three Currituck Board of Education seats on the November ballot.
Current county Commissioner Paul Beaumont has filed to challenge incumbent Janet Rose for the Crawford Township seat. Rose, who has also filed, was appointed to the Crawford seat in 2016 and won a four-year term in 2018.
Former board member Will Crodick and Jason Banks have filed to challenge Bill Dobney for an at-large seat on the board. Dobney said last December that he would seek re-election.
Board of Education Chairman Karen Etheridge is not seeking a fourth four-year term on the school board. Paul O’Neal, a former county commissioner, has announced he will seek the Poplar Branch seat.
All three Currituck board of commissioner incumbents have already filed to run for re-election. No challengers emerged last December.
At-large Commissioner Kevin McCord, District 3 Commissioner Mike Payment and District 5 Commissioner Owen Etheridge have all already filed for re-election.
Also in Currituck, incumbent Sheriff Matt Beickert and incumbent Clerk of Court Ray Matusko also filed for new terms. Both are Republicans.