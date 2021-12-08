CURRITUCK — Competitive races have already developed for at least two of the three Currituck Board of Education seats on the November ballot.
Current county Commissioner Paul Beaumont is challenging incumbent Janet Rose for the Crawford Township seat. Rose was appointed to the Crawford seat in 2016 and won a four-year term in 2018.
Former board member Will Crodick and Jason Banks have filed to challenge Bill Dobney for an at-large seat on the board. Dobney said last week that he would seek re-election.
Rose feels voters should keep her on the board because she has “worked mighty hard” on the issues facing the district. One issue facing Currituck is that rapid growth in the county, especially in Moyock.
Rose said planned expansions at Moyock Elementary School and Moyock Middle School, along with plans to build a new elementary school in Moyock, are positive steps the board has taken in addressing capacity issues. Rose was an elementary school teacher in Currituck for 32 years before retiring in 2015.
“With growth, you are going to have more need for services,” Rose said. “That means more schools for the children. We have addressed that need and we need to continue to address that need.”
Rose said she feels the school board has done a good job dealing with COVID-19 and getting students back in the classroom in a safe way.
“We all know that children learn best in the classroom,” Rose said. “They need to be there to collaborate with one another and they need the social interaction. We have hard-working teachers and staff that did the best they could with the situation. Children need to be in the classroom.”
Beaumont, who was re-elected to a second term on the Board of Commissioners two years ago, said he is running for the Board of Education because he feels it needs greater transparency and financial accountability. If elected, Beaumont would have to resign his seat on the commission board.
Beaumont expressed concern about finding out in October the need to spend around $50 million for repairs and maintenance to the district’s current schools over the next 10 years.
“Some of the maintenance expenses, I think we should have known about long before this year,” Beaumont said. “That is a sign of not really planning. I want to see greater financial accountability in where the money is being spent.”
Beaumont also wants to push to have the all district’s schools accredited. Beaumont has had six children go through Currituck schools. He also has one child who’s currently a senior in high school in the district as well as two grandchildren in district schools.
“I know the value of accreditation,” Beaumont said. “I don’t think most folks would ever dream the schools are not accredited. If they are (accredited), it’s been a secret.”
Crodick lost a bid for a second four-year term representing Fruitville Township in 2020. He said he wants to return to the board because he believes the district is facing several critical issues.
“I want to offer a high-level education at a reasonable cost to the taxpayers,” Crodick said. “I don’t think that is what is going on (now).”
Crodick said he’s especially concerned about school overcrowding. He noted that the district will spend between $800,000 and $900,000 for three additional modular classroom units at Moyock Elementary next year.
“I was the one talking about capacity issues,” Crodick said, referring to his past term on the school board. “I predicted that. I was on point because now we have elementary schools at capacity or over.”
Crodick said that if elected that he will push hard for accreditation.
“I want these kids educated to their God-given potential,” Crodick said.
Banks spent 30 years of law enforcement and now owns his own real estate company. He said that experience will bring a fresh perspective to the Board of Education.
A life-long resident of the county, Banks retired as a lieutenant from the Currituck Sheriff’s Office in 2018. He also worked as a detective sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department.
“I think I can bring a unique perspective to the board,” Banks said. “I did the budget with the Sheriff’s Office and I run my own business. I think I can bring a fresh and new perspective to the board. I was in law enforcement for 30 years and I miss the public service end of it.”
Banks has seen the explosive growth in Currituck as the owner of a real estate firm. He said that growth and the capacity issues it creates is not slowing down.
“That (capacity) is something that is going to have to be addressed,” Banks said. “I don’t see us slowing down anytime soon. I want to see Currituck schools back on top again. We used to be top-rated in the state.”