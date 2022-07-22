confederate monument, updated

Moving the Confederate monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton is still on hold two years after county commissioners voted to move it.

 The Daily Advance

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett issued a preliminary injunction last October halting the monument’s move in response to a lawsuit filed last July by the Col. William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of Confederate Veterans.