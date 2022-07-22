Moving the Confederate monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton is still on hold two years after county commissioners voted to move it.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett issued a preliminary injunction last October halting the monument’s move in response to a lawsuit filed last July by the Col. William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of Confederate Veterans.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Friday that injunction is still in place.
Tillett first stayed the monument’s movement last July until the state Supreme Court hears a case the N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy filed against the city of Winston-Salem. The UDC suit is asking for the return of a statue of a Confederate soldier that was removed from downtown Winston-Salem.
Citing public safety concerns, Winston-Salem had the monument removed on March 12, 2019.
A judge in Forsyth County Superior Court dismissed the UDC suit and the N.C. Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling on a 2-1 vote. The UDC then filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court.
The state’s Supreme Court website states that an Aug. 29 “argue date” has been set.
“We are still on hold with the temporary restraining order,” Hammett said. “We are waiting on the Supreme Court decision in the Winston-Salem case. We periodically check on the status of the Winston-Salem case and we thought it would be resolved in the spring but that did not happen.’’
The Martin Camp is suing to stop the monument’s removal, claiming the county’s decision violates the state’s Monument Protection Act.
The 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibits the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition.”
Commissioners cited the “public safety” exception in state law allowing the monument’s removal when they voted to remove it in July 2020.
In its lawsuit against Pasquotank, the Martin Camp contends the monument “poses no threat to public health or safety and it has been part of the courthouse campus for more than 100 years.”
The monument was erected on the courthouse grounds in 1911 by the then local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The Martin Camp also says in its lawsuit that the Monuments Act states that if a monument is relocated it has to be to a site of “similar prominence, honor, visibility and availability” within the same jurisdiction.
The Monument Protection Act is at the center of the Winston-Salem case and will clarify if the act applies to only state property or all public areas.
After voting in July 2020 to remove the monument, Pasquotank commissioners voted last September to pay David White Crane Service of Franklin, Va. $50,000 to move the monument to private property owned by Warren Weidrick at 1371 Four Folks Road.