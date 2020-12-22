The $2.3 trillion bipartisan omnibus and COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress Monday night includes money to bring a shuttered runway at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City back into operation.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, R-N.C., supported the legislation and said in a press release that he helped get $25 million into the bill to renovate and improve Runway 1-19 at the base. The runway was closed five years ago because of safety concerns.
Runway 1-19, which is more than 60 years old, was designed for use in dangerous crosswinds weather conditions and had been used as an alternate to Runway 10-28 at the base. With the exception of a few large planes, most aircraft cannot handle crosswinds in excess of 40 mph on Runway 10-28.
However, Runway 1-19 was taken out of service in 2015 after some of its surface pavement failed safety testing.
“As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I made it a priority to secure the funds to bring runway 1-19 back online at Elizabeth City’s Coast Guard Air Station/Regional Airport," Tillis said in a statement. "This runway is critical to ensuring the U.S. Coast Guard is able to train and maintain readiness capabilities, as well as supporting the only four-year collegiate aviation education program in North Carolina at ECSU (Elizabeth City State University). I am proud I was able to secure these funds on behalf of the Elizabeth City community.”
Tentative plans called for the 4,500-foot runway to be lengthened to 5,500 feet and widened from its current width of 50 feet to 100 feet. The design and construction phases of the project could take three years, said Airport Manager Scott Hinton.
“It (1-19) will increase the operational capability of the airport but more importantly it will better serve the Coast Guard,” Hinton said. "Fifty-two percent of the time now Runway 1 would be their active runway because of winds. The fact that it has been funded is great, great news.’’
Having a second runway will also benefit the Elizabeth City State University aviation program, which boasts the only four-year collegiate aviation program in North Carolina.
A recent study by ECSU revealed that 90 days of training flights are canceled every year because of a lack of runway availability. A day of flight training consists of 10 flight sessions for students, meaning that around 900 sessions were canceled.
“It helps with ESCU’s program because there are days when they can’t fly their planes because of the crosswinds, and that is pretty significant,” said Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who also serves on the Airport Authority. “It also gives more general aviation pilots more opportunities to come here and land.”