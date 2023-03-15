HERTFORD — U.S. Rep. Don Davis told students at Perquimans County High School Tuesday that he wants to help boost pay for the teachers who make a difference in their lives.

“Listening to the students today, it’s very clear to me that teachers and coaches are making a difference,” Davis said during a meeting with Career and College Promise students from Perquimans County High School. The meeting was also attended by Perquimans High School Principal Mickey Drew and a few other school administrators.