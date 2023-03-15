...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C. greets students at Perquimans County High School in Hertford, Tuesday. Citing the importance of teachers to students’ success, Davis said he wants to look at how to incentivize boosting teacher salaries across the country to at least $60,000 a year.
HERTFORD — U.S. Rep. Don Davis told students at Perquimans County High School Tuesday that he wants to help boost pay for the teachers who make a difference in their lives.
“Listening to the students today, it’s very clear to me that teachers and coaches are making a difference,” Davis said during a meeting with Career and College Promise students from Perquimans County High School. The meeting was also attended by Perquimans High School Principal Mickey Drew and a few other school administrators.
Davis, a Greene County Democrat who represents North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has been on what he calls the “Living the Dream in Eastern North Carolina” tour in recent weeks. The tour has focused on education in schools around the newly drawn 1st District.
Citing the importance of teachers to students’ success, Davis said he wants to look at how to incentivize boosting teacher salaries across the country to at least $60,000 a year. He said he and others in Congress are currently looking at what kind of federal incentives could get teachers to that goal.
Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew asked Davis what he sees as the greatest need in education.
“My biggest concern right now is, how do we support education in eastern North Carolina — and not just eastern North Carolina, but rural America?” Davis asked.
Davis said key priorities in education, in addition to federal teacher salary incentives, include increasing Title 1 funding and reauthorizing the Pell Grant program.
Davis said his support for teachers is based on what he has heard from students in Perquimans and around the 1st District.
When Davis asked Perquimans High students what they thought had helped their school experiences, they mentioned parental support, support from teachers and coaches, and career and technical education, or CTE, classes.
Some students said one hardship they had faced was starting high school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What are some things that we could improve?” Davis asked.
Students mentioned more support for CTE classes, better technology, and recognition that students learn in different ways — like hands-on learning, for example. They also suggested more support for the arts, more preparation to enter the workforce, and more practical education in areas such as balancing a checkbook and paying taxes.
In response to students’ suggestions about personal finance education, Davis offered them two bits of practical advice: that they be careful responding to the flood of credit card applications that will begin coming their way as soon as they graduate from high school, and that they begin setting aside some of the money they earn in savings.
“Interest works both ways,” Davis said, noting consumers pay interest on credit charges and earn it on savings and investment.
Responding to a question from The Daily Advance, Davis said he has not spent any time wondering if the N.C. Supreme Court’s rare “rehearing” Tuesday of a redistricting case might affect the boundaries of the 1st Congressional District, specifically Pasquotank, Chowan and Perquimans counties. Davis said his entire focus has been been on serving the citizens of the 1st Congressional District as it is currently configured.
He said he has not hired a redistricting consultant or spent any other energy looking at redistricting questions.
Asked whether he plans to locate a local office in the counties of the northeastern corner of the 1st District, Davis said he is still finalizing district office plans and will announce them soon. “There is more to come,” he said.
Regardless of where his district offices are located, Davis said, he is committed to ensuring all constituents have access to members of his team for constituent services.
One possible option for ensuring that access is using a mobile office, Davis said. The office would visit communities across the district, essentially being available to citizens where they are, he said.