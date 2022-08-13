Construction of a new bridge over a tributary of Knobbs Creek into the Oxford Heights subdivision is scheduled to be completed by the first week of October.
Work on the aging Providence Road Bridge began July 5 and the project is expected to take 90 days, city Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said Tuesday.
T.A. Loving Company of Goldsboro is replacing the bridge and Bell said the company has not encountered any unanticipated problems. Bell added that information will be provided to Oxford Heights residents “as applicable” if any issues arise.
“As long as there are no unforeseen problems or issues the project should take an estimated 90 days to complete,” Bell said.
Oxford Heights resident Kelsey Fulgham has watched the progress of the bridge replacement since it began and is hopeful that projections that it will open on time are correct. But she has her doubts.
“I drive by the bridge every day and I expect to see Christmas lights on that bridge before it is done,” Fulgham said. “I just don’t see it happening by the end of September. But if they say it will, then that is wonderful.”
The bridge replacement project has been in the works for many years. The bridge is the only entry and exit road for Oxford Heights residents. The subdivision is located off South Hughes Boulevard.
Residents are currently using the emergency entrance and exit to Oxford Heights until the bridge project is complete.
City officials have long wanted to replace the bridge, pointing to its high deficiency rating. The bridge was built in 1957 and was further damaged by flooding following Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
The total cost for replacing the bridge, factoring in engineering, administration and design costs, is around $2 million, up from a $1 million estimate in 2019. But the city’s portion of the current cost of the construction project is around $125,000.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has committed to pay 80 percent of eligible costs, up to $1.76 million.
Back in 2019, the city looked at extending Bonner Drive in the neighborhood northward into City Center Boulevard as a better option of accessing the neighborhood. The road would run along the high point of Oxford Heights, making it less vulnerable to flooding.
But that plan involved crossing railroad tracks owned by Norfolk Southern and leased to the Chesapeake and Albemarle Railroad, and the railroad rejected the idea.
Fulgham said she and other residents are still lobbying the city to have the emergency exit as a second access point to the neighborhood.
However, Bell said there are no plans to make the emergency access point a permanent access to Oxford Heights.
“I wish they would,” Fulgham said. “I’ve contacted the city and said, ‘Hey, let’s keep this open.’ I tried everything possible to get us another way in and out of this neighborhood. But nobody wants to work with us.’’