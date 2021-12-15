The developer of a downtown apartment complex at the former Elizabeth City Middle School site plans to start construction in January.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management Vice President James Flanigan expressed approval Wednesday that Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City officials have formally agreed to lease the Police Athletic League gym at the former school, noting it allows construction on JDL's apartment project to start "right away" once the property sale is finalized.
JDL is buying the former school from Pasquotank and will invest $10 million to turn the property into 84 one- and two-bedroom apartments that will be market rate and called Betsy Town Flats. JDL is buying the former school from the county for $420,000 and the deal is set to close Jan. 7.
A lease agreement for the PAL gym was needed for the sale to be completed. City Council unanimously approved the lease agreement this week after county commissioners unanimously approved it last week.
Some of the first worked planned for the project includes interior demolition that Flanigan said is needed to finalize design plans for the apartments. He said earlier, during the due diligence phase of the deal, that structural problems were found but could be fixed with “time and money.”
"It (demolition) is just stuff we need to do so we can see what we are dealing with before we fully finalize the plans," Flanigan said.
Plans call for the city to lease the gym from JDL for between $155,000 and $165,000 a year since the county is selling the property. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation will then operate the gym with the county paying 55% of the lease and operating costs and the city 45% of the lease and operating costs.
There would be an option for the city and county to buy the gym from JDL after six years at a predetermined price, but that number has not yet been finalized. There would be no increase in the lease amount for the first six years.
In return, JDL will renovate the gym but those costs, plus interest, would be amortized through the lease agreement. The agreement has JDL completing around $1.9 million in renovations to the gym.
The work on the gym is expected to be completed by the end of next year but a date for completing the entire project is hard to project, Flanigan said. He said part of that uncertainty is workforce shortages and supply chain issues for construction material.
"It's always over when it is over," Flanigan said with a laugh. "We will finish some part of the project in 2022. Industry wide you are seeing a shortage of labor, but more importantly a shortage of materials. We have been doing this long enough that we know we have to get materials here early. I think we will have adequate labor to do the job."
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he was extremely pleased the city agreed to the gym lease while calling the project "transformative" for the city and county. He said the project will aid in economic development.
"It's a game-changing project," Hammett said. "Any time a developer decides to invest that much money into a city it sends a positive message to other developers. When you are looking at economic development one of the issues we are looking at now is where are those individuals going to live. There is not a lot of rental property or other property available right now."
Once completed, the apartment complex will be added to the tax books and the city and county would each receive around $20,000 annually in property taxes. Residents are expected to generate around $116,000 annually in sales tax revenue.