Elizabeth City needs to spend around $37 million over the next 10 years to improve the city’s aging sewer and water systems. And to do it will require significant increases to the city’s current water and sewer rates.
That is what Raftelis consultant Keith Readling told City Council last week during discussion of the city’s proposed $69 million 2020-21 budget. The $37 million estimate is based on Raftelis’ study of the city’s water and sewer systems over a five-month period.
To help fund those needs, City Manager Rich Olson is proposing a 50-percent increase in sewer rates next fiscal year. Sewer rates would then go up 3 percent annually for the next eight years and then 9 percent in 2028-29.
Olson is also proposing a 2-percent hike in water rates the next nine years and a 9-percent increase in 2028-29.
If the hikes are approved, Elizabeth City would have the highest water and sewer rates among six other Tier 1 municipalities used as a comparison in Raftelis’ study. The increases would also make the city’s monthly rates higher than in Chesapeake, Virginia ($91.13) but lower than in Norfolk, Va. ($104.41).
Even before Readling presented the study’s findings, Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton asked that the 50-percent hike in sewer rates be removed from the budget.
“I think 50 percent is too much,” Walton said. “We need to make this budget as friendly as possible. People can’t even pay their bills now. I think it is too much to put out there right now.’’
Walton’s motion was defeated on a 4-2 vote, with First Ward councilors Billy Caudle and Jeannie Young, 2nd Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux and Third Ward Councilor Kem Spence voting against it. Only Walton and Third Ward Councilor Michael Brooks voted to remove the item.
Second Ward Council Gabriel Adkins and Fourth Ward Councilor Darius Horton did not attend last week’s council meeting.
During his presentation, Readling said the average monthly city water and sewer bill — which includes both residential and commercial customers — is for 5,000 gallons of water and totals $77.80 — $48.96 for water service and $28.84 for sewer. If council agrees to the proposed increases, those monthly rates would jump a combined $15.39 a month to $93.19 — $49.93 for water service and $43.26 for sewer.
Readling noted that the typical residential consumer uses 3,500 gallons of water a month and that their bill currently runs about $62. With the increases, their bill would rise $13 a month to $75 monthly, he said.
About half of the $37 million in proposed capital upgrades would go toward improving performance of city sewer lines. Currently, a large amount of rainwater is getting into the wastewater system. Because that rainwater is then treated as sewage, the city’s wastewater plant’s capacity is often tested during periods of large rainfall.
Left unchanged, a wastewater plant that’s often at its capacity because of rainwater could have serious consequences for the city’s future growth, Readling suggested.
“If we don’t do that (upgrade sewer lines) we will not be able to issue any new connections to the sewer system because we will be out of compliance with our wastewater discharge permit,” he told councilors. “You will face a (development) moratorium.”
Readling said construction costs are higher in Elizabeth City and that makes improvements more expensive.
“It’s expensive to do work underground because you have a high water table and you have to pump down the water table to dig trenches,” Readling said. “It’s hard to get competitive bids’’ because of that.
Olson has said previously that street improvements in the city can’t be made until the water and sewer lines underlying the roads are improved.
Caudle said he knows that the sewer system needs “major work.” However, he wants to know what the specific “plan” is for the next 10 years and where improvements will be made.
“We are looking for a story because our constituents, too, don’t understand Exhibit A and Exhibit C,” Caudle said. “They (constituents) want to know, ‘OK, we are going to do Halstead (Boulevard), we are going to do Ehringhaus (Street), we are going to do this.’”
Public Utilities Director Amanda Boone said individual sewer lines that will need to be replaced haven’t been identified yet. That’s because there are catastrophic failures in sewer lines on “just about a daily basis.”
The city received a grant to study the sewer system. That study will determine where the highest percentage of rainwater is entering the wastewater system.
“My staff in the field has provided me a list of known sewer issues and known water issues throughout the city,” Boone said. “We (currently) don’t have the funds to address the ones we know of. We will use that (study) along with the stuff we already know to determine which sewer lines get done first.’’
Boone also said the water and sewer system upgrades are not just limited to line replacement.