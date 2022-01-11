A consultant told city leaders Monday night that there is an unprecedented amount of state and federal money available to help Elizabeth City fund improvements to its sewer system.
That’s good news because engineer Ken Orie told City Council what it already knew: the city needs to spends tens of millions of dollars to improve its wastewater system.
One of the major problems with the sewer system is infiltration by rainwater, which is then treated as wastewater. Left unchanged, a wastewater plant that’s often at capacity because of rainwater could have serious consequences for the city’s future growth, officials have said previously.
Two of the most problematic areas where rainwater is infiltrating the sewer system are at the Main and Pearl sewer sheds, or basins. A shed is a section of the sewer system that flows to a major pump station. There are 17 sheds in the city’s sewer system.
Fixing the infiltration at just those two sewer sheds would cost an estimated $9 million, said Orie, director of engineering and utilities for the Cary-based WithersRavenel civil engineering firm.
President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion to local governments for infrastructure needs. In addition, billions has and will be allocated to local governments from previous COVID-19 relief plans.
The city has already received half of the $5.2 million it will get in COVID relief funds from the federal government, which city leaders have said should be used for infrastructure improvements.
“With the ARP funds, some of the earmarks that are coming back out, now is the time to pursue some of that generational funding,” Orie said.
Orie said the city needs to start planning sewer improvement projects soon because of possible shortages of materials, especially with so much state and federal help available.
“Everybody is chasing and trying to get that same pipe because the money is out there,” Orie said. “You have to understand what that impact is going to be. If I give you a price today, 24 hours later it is different.”
That the city needs to spend millions on sewer infrastructure was not a surprise. A previous study showed the city needs to spend around $37 million over the next 10 years on both water and sewer improvements.
But Orie outlined and gave cost projections for projects that would increase capacity at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant is currently permitted to treat 4.5 million gallons a day and on average treats 2.8 million gallons a day.
The plant, however, is taxed when it rains. One rainy day last February, the plant treated almost 12 million gallons, most of it rain water infiltrating the system which was then treated as wastewater.
Improving the Pearl basin would cost $7.5 million while the Main basin would cost around $1.5 million, Orie said.
Other high-priority fixes at three other sewer sheds would cost the city another $5.5 million.
But Orie said fixing infiltration for the Main and Pearl sheds would reduce around 2.1 million gallons of rainwater going to the wastewater treatment plant over a 48-hour period.
“When it rains, you are seeing a big spike in your sewer flows,” Orie said. “By rehabilitating your collection system, you are making capacity available in your treatment plant. It’s a huge cost savings and you are renewing your system.”
Orie also said the city’s pump stations are not working to capacity, namely because of their age. He said a pump station not working to capacity is like a desk fan without one of its blades.
“That creates issues down the line,” Orie said of the pump stations not working to capacity.
The cost of fixing 17 lift stations would be around $5.5 million.
Orie also suggested that the city spend around $900,000 to map the sewer system. He suggested that City Council also spend the money to map the water system to get “more bang for the buck.”
Orie said mapping the system is critical because of a lack of available reliable data on the system because of its age, saying officials need to find out what is there.
“That is so important, and I can’t stress that enough,” Orie said. “There are two utilities that you have to deal with. When you are out there mapping the sewer, there is an economy of scale if you get both at the same time.”
Orie said once the city moves forward with improving the sewer system there are technologies that will reduce the impacts of construction.
“Sometimes when you have to replace a pipe, the manholes are fine,” Orie said. “There are trenchless-methods you can do to keep costs down. You don’t have to rip a hole through all of the street.”
Orie also said the city may have to look at building a new sewer plant to accommodate future growth, especially out by Walmart. He said a complete buildout of the Tanglewood area over the next several decades would require the city to treat an additional 10.5 million gallons of wastewater a day.
“There is no big surprise there,” Orie said. “You are going to have to look at different options, evaluate a regional plant. It could depend on your growth patterns.’’
Mayor Bettie Parker praised Orie for the presentation.
“I’m so glad that we have this focus,” Parker said. “We are growing and we have to be able to accommodate that growth.”