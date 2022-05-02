A national diversity, equity and inclusion consultant gave representatives of local businesses a toolkit on Monday that included ways to make Elizabeth City and Pasquotank even more welcoming to visitors.
Melissa Majors of Dallas-based Melissa Majors Consulting provided tips that ran the gamut from how to choose indoor music and décor and select front-line staff to avoiding placement of political-related signs on store premises.
Visit Elizabeth City hired Majors last year to conduct a diversity, equity and inclusion assessment to help with tourism marketing efforts. The Tourism Development Authority made the move in the months following the deadly shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies in April of 2021.
Majors visited the city several months ago as part of her work and was the featured speaker at VEC’s annual Toast to Tourism event at Museum of the Albemarle Monday morning.
“I am not going to shame or blame anybody to try and change their beliefs,” Majors said. “I don’t want you to shame or blame anyone else into doing that as well. We are not broken, we are just unfinished.”
Majors said her recommendations come from the perspective of “walk a mile in your visitor’s shoes,” noting it’s important to empathize with a visitor’s perspective and needs. She said being inclusive will provide an economic boost.
“When I talk about empathy, I’m just not talking about being empathetic but demonstrating a commitment to empathy,” Majors said. “Which is this definition, understanding the needs, perspectives and interests of others without not necessarily agreeing. You don’t have to agree to empathize, but you do need to understand in order to empathize.”
Majors said her research shows that 80 percent of diverse leisure travelers want to feel safe and that they belong when they travel.
Majors said people will look to see if a business is diversity-friendly by looking to see if the staff looks like them. She said they will also look at what music is being played in an establishment and whether décor such as prints and posters are multi-cultural and feature diverse people and experiences.
“They look at your marketing website and they look for people that look like them,” Majors said. “Nobody wants to go somewhere feeling that they don’t belong, aren’t wanted and may not even be safe.’’
Majors made the drive to the event from Richmond on Monday said one of the first things she noticed when she crossed into Elizabeth City was a “sea” of political signs.
She urged businesses to avoid allowing candidate signs and swag inside their premises.
“It conveys, ‘if you vote like me, you are welcome in my establishment. If you don’t vote like me, you are not welcome in my establishment,’” Majors said. “That is the unintentional message that conveys.”
She particularly noted that “Blue Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter” signs have become politicized.
“Unfortunately, these particular signs have been politicized and pitted against one another,” Majors said. “Both Blue Lives (Matter) and Black Lives Matter signs are perceived as some are welcome and others are not. If you are a supporter of Black Lives Matter it conveys you’re against Blue Lives; if you are a supporter of Blue Lives, it conveys you are against Black Lives, which is just ridiculous. But that’s the message these signs unfortunately convey.”
TDA officials said last year that the results of Majors’ assessment would not only help the community heal in the wake of Brown’s death but also help attract more diverse tourists.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said the organization is “committed to enriching” the city’s story by promoting inclusion, diversity and equity.
“The catalyst for that effort was the tragedy that happened in our community on April 21, 2021,” Ruffieux said. “The police-involved death of Andrew Brown Jr. thrust our community into the national spotlight literally overnight. Our city, like many in America, has a very complex story. We acknowledge that and we are learning from our past and our present.”