Elizabeth City needs to spend just over $14 million over the next three to four years to begin fixing problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
That figure, included in a consultant’s report to City Council Monday night, is on top of at least $9 million recommended to fix two of several problematic sewer sheds in the city’s wastewater collection system where rainwater is infiltrating the sewer system. Other high-priority fixes at three other sewer sheds — the city has 17 — would cost the city another $5.5 million.
The cost of other needed improvements at just the wastewater treatment plant — some 15 to 20 years down the road — could cost around another $74 million, bringing the total cost to around $88 million, engineer Matt Miller of Richmond, Va.-based Timmons Group told City Council Monday.
Fortunately for the city, Miller said, millions in state and federal funding could be available to help pay for the improvements, especially over the short term.
“These are conservative estimates,” Miller said of the wastewater plant fixes.
Miller outlined a four-phase approach to improvements at the sewer plant over the next 20 years. But all four phases are contingent on spending the additional money to also reduce the flow of rainwater that enters the system that is then treated as waste. City Council was briefed earlier this month on collection fixes by a different consulting firm.
“I want to be clear that the very first thing we recommend that you do is to address the rainwater and ground water that is getting into your collection system,” Miller said. “It is absolutely the first step and we recommend that this four-phase approach at the wastewater treatment plant occur concurrently with the collection system improvements.”
The current plant was built in 1996 and has a capacity of 4.5 million gallons a day. The current average flow rate is 3.6 mgd but periods of heavy rain tax the system.
Two years ago, the wastewater system treated 14.2 mgd over a 24-hour period and last year it treated 11.5 mgd in a day. Last February, the city violated its bacteria and suspended solids limits and received a fine from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
Miller said DEQ has indicated that improving the sewer plant can’t move forward until the city addresses its infiltration issues.
“It (infiltration) is eating up capacity at your treatment plant,” Miller said. “It is eating up space that could otherwise be used for growth.”
Miller said Timmons is recommending the city move forward with phase 1 while the second and third phases of the plan may not be needed for another 15 years. He said the final phase probably wouldn’t have to be implemented until 2042.
“One, it breaks up the cost of improvements and attempts to make it more financially feasible,” Miller said. “It also gives the city a lot control, you only need to implement each phase when you need it. There is no set time line with each phase.”
Miller told council that it needs to act sooner rather than later on the first phase because the sewer plant is near 80 percent of capacity. At 90 percent, the city would have to have its design plans and all state permitting in place for a plant expansion.
“That is a special benchmark for DEQ,” Miller said. “When you surpass that number (80 percent capacity), DEQ will come knocking at your door and ask you for your plan on how you are going to mitigate the groundwater in the system, or are you going to expand your treatment plant.”
Phase 1 includes installing an equalization storage system and upgrading the plant’s headworks at a cost of around $14.2 million. The storage system would be two large storage units capable of storing wastewater during heavy rain events. The storage tanks would be 20 feet deep and could store a total of 2 million gallons of wastewater.
“When the flow subsides, you can then treat that flow that is stored,” Miller said. “It will not give you additional capacity, but it will help with those high storm-flow days. That makes it more feasible that your operators could handle that and avoid (state) violations.”
The headworks is at the front of the system and takes out trash and other debris.
“During these high-flow days trash is being pushed through to different parts of the treatment plant that we don’t want it to be in,” Miller said. “By upgrading that, we get rid of the trash and debris when we need to.”
The first phase also calls for demolishing the original wastewater plant built in 1965 that is no longer in use to make way for the new storage units.
The recently enacted federal American Rescue Plan has funding of up to $15 million per community available to help pay for the first phase of the project. Miller said the application deadline is May 5.
“We can certainly help you put that application together and move quickly on that,” he said.
The second phase would include upgrading solids treatment and improving disinfection of wastewater. The improved disinfection would use ultraviolet light instead of chlorine gas. The cost estimate for the phase is $13.1 million.
The third phase would include increasing capacity at the plant to 6 mgd from the current 4.5 mgd by using more advanced and innovative biological treatment methods. Its projected cost is almost $37 million.
“It allows you to have a better finished quality of water going into the Pasquotank River,” Miller said. “You are touching every part of your treatment plant (in phase 3).”
The fourth phase would include increasing the plant’s capacity to 9 mgd, also using the more advanced treatment methods, costing around $24 million.
Another funding option for the improvements is DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. That fund has $30 million available per community with application deadlines in March and September of each year.
Funding is also available from the U.S. Department of Agricultural Rural Development fund, Miller said.
Miller told City Council that the design and permitting process of the first phase would take between 18 to 24 months. Construction would take another three or more years to complete.
“The takeaway point here is to get started now to implement that,” Miller said.
Officials briefly discussed building a new wastewater treatment plant but Miller said a final engineering report has not been completed.
One of the unknowns of a new plant is the cost of routing the wastewater back to the Pasquotank River at the current plant for discharge. DEQ will not allow any new discharge points on almost all parts of the Pasquotank River, Miller said.
Building a new plant with a spray field to discharge the wastewater would require 500 acres for every 1 mgd of wastewater treated.
“This option warrants further investigation,” Miller said of a new plant.