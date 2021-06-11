It’s often said that everyone has at least one great story to tell. A new downtown business wants to use its expertise and technology to help residents share that story through podcasts, internet videos, or by even writing the next bestseller.
Content Commanders Creative Lab & Learning Studio, located at 110 S. McMorrine St., celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 4.
Owned by business consultant Shannon Baylor-Henderson, Content Commanders provides customers the tools and technology to create professional web-based projects, such as a YouTube subscription channel. The end-goal is for customers to be able to make money off their projects. For instance, people can earn money on YouTube by posting popular videos and earning a portion of the revenue from the advertising attached to their videos.
“Someone here is going to create something that changes the trajectory of their lives,” said Baylor-Henderson, referring to customers’ potential to earn money by taking advantage of the internet’s sweeping reach.
The technology at Content Commanders includes professional video editing software and video and photography equipment. There are computers and large screen televisions to help customers produce content, as well as to learn how to create a podcast, a YouTube channel and other projects. There also is a professional photography and video setup, complete with green screen technology if preferred. This suite can use for professional-looking portrait photography or for creating feature videos.
Content Commanders can also help customers in writing a book, from the storytelling process all the way through to publication.
For a $50 monthly subscription, customers get 4 appointment-only, two-hour sessions a month for the use of Content Commanders’ studio. Included in the subscription are online courses customers can access at home. For more information, visit Content Commanders online at contentcommanders.com.
Baylor-Henderson is a native of Washington D.C. who moved to Elizabeth City about seven years ago. She has published several articles and books on creating business strategy plans and is the former director of Elizabeth City State University’s Eastern Women’s Entrepreneurship Center. The center provides free assistance to residents interested in starting a new business.
Baylor-Henderson has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Howard University and is a current member of the Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. board, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Baylor-Henderson’s choice to locate Content Commanders next door to historic Virginia Dare Apartments was not an accident. She was drawn to the old building’s history, which dates to the late 1920s.
“I like to be around things that naturally tell stories,” she said.
Content Commanders is available for sessions by appointment only seven days a week, pending the sessions are booked 48 hours in advance, according to the company’s website. By telephone, contact Content Commanders at 252-357-9769, or visit on Facebook at facebook.com/ContentCommanders.