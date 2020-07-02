A new contest encourages Elizabeth City-area residents to get out this summer and become tourists of their hometown.
Participants also will have weekly chances to win a $25 gift card to one of more than 20 Elizabeth City local-owned business.
The “Be A Tourist in Your Hometown” contest began on Wednesday and will run weekly till Aug. 29. Hosted by the city’s tourism agency, Visit Elizabeth City, the contest aims to put residents in the shoes of first-time visitors and explore what the town has to offer.
The contest requires participants to visit at least 5 of 20 designated locations and to post selfies from each location to Facebook and Instagram, using the tag @VisitECity for Facebook and #VisitECity for Instagram. The photos can be posted at the Visit EC pages or to the participant’s pages.
Participants must include the official contest sign in each selfie they post to social media. The sign reads “Be a tourist in your hometown” and can be downloaded or printed at the contest’s rules page at visitelizabethcity.com/Be-A-Tourist-In-Your-Hometown. The sign must be visible in each selfie.
Participants will be entered to win weekly gift cards of $25 each to local shops and eateries. There will be four winners each week, and non-winning entries from the previous week will be rolled over to the next week. Participants can also submit new photos each week for more chances to win.
The following is a list of the 20 designated contest locations or activities.
1. A meal from your favorite Elizabeth City restaurant.
2. The “Big Chair” on the Mid-Atlantic Christian University campus, located at 715 N. Poindexter Street.
3. The boardwalk at Charles Creek Park at 719 Riverside Avenue.
4. The downtown Coke mural on the brick wall at W. Colonial Avenue and N. Water Street. The large mural is painted on the side of the historic McMullan Building, which is known locally as the Old City Cut Rate Building.
5. The lighthouse mural at 505 E. Church Street. The south-facing wall of Albemarle Floral boasts a large colorful mural of a lighthouse painted last year by local artist Jessa Trotman.
6. The Downtown Waterfront Market at Mariners’ Wharf Park at 508 S. Water Street. Each Saturday during the summer, the outdoor market draws vendors selling local-sourced produce, honey, plants, crafts and more.
7. Entrance to Arts of the Albemarle, at 516 E. Main Street.
8. Entrance to Museum of the Albemarle, at 501 S. Water Street.
9. Mariners’ Wharf at 200 S. Water Street. The park offers free 48-hour dockage for boaters.
10. Pailin’s Alley, at 606 E. Colonial Avenue. The alley is named for William Pailin who purchased the land in 1881.
11. The scale model of Boeing 787 Dreamliner Jet outside the STEM Complex at Elizabeth City State University, at 1704 Weeksville Road.
12. A selfie with a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
13. The Splash Pad at Enfield Park at 601 Corsair Circle.
14. The former Albemarle Bank building at 200 E. Fearing Street. The building was the site of the first Black-owned bank in the Albemarle region.
15. YMCA at The Pines at 1525 N. Road Street.
16. The Underground Railroad Network to Freedom marker at 508 S. Water Street and at 1704 Weeksville Road. There are two of these signs: one at Waterfront Park and one at the administration building on the ECSU campus.
17. The Amazon Wind Farm US East in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, northeast of Elizabeth City. Contest participants are urged to stay on Sandy Road when visiting the wind farm. All other roads are private and not for public use.
18. The Wright Brothers signs and Aviation Trail at 501 S. Water Street.
19. Your favorite local-owned business.
20. Your favorite water view.
There are a total of 40 gift cards to win from the following participating businesses: 3 Amigos, All That Glitters, Berri-Licious, Big Boss Burritos, Big Daddy’s, Eclectic Jewelry, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, Hoppin’ Johnz, Island Breeze Grill, Kathy’s Kreations, LaMichoacana Jalisco, Lazzy Frog, Muddy Waters Coffeehouse, Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop, Pineapple Café, RCE Theaters, Soho Organic Market, The Mills Downtown Bistro, The Recycled Reader, The Shops at Kenyon Bailey, and The SweetEasy.