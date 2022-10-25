When Montre Freeman returns as Elizabeth City's new city manager this week, he'll be making the same amount of money he was when he left last September.
In a split 5-3 vote Monday night, City Council agreed to pay Freeman $140,000 annually on a two-year contract to lead the city. Freeman is expected to start later today after signing the contract, Mayor Kirk Rivers said Tuesday morning.
Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence and councilors Johnnie Walton, Javis Gibbs, Katherine Felton and Barbara Baxter voted for the contract. Voting against the contract were councilors Joe Peel, Johnson Biggs and Rose Whitehurst.
With one exception, the vote was similar to council's 5-4 vote two weeks ago to rehire Freeman as city manager just over a year after he was fired by the previous City Council on Sept. 30, 2021.
Voting to rehire Freeman during council's Oct. 12 meeting were Gibbs, Walton, Felton, Spence and Mayor Kirk Rivers, who broke a 4-4 tie. Voting against rehiring Freeman were Peel, Biggs, Whitehurst and Baxter.
City Attorney William Morgan says Freeman's contract calls for a performance review by City Council after one year and states that Freeman must establish a residence in the city within six months. He will be reimbursed up to $4,950 for moving expenses but he must provide receipts.
“It does not have to be a primary residence,” Morgan said.
Freeman will receive the same health insurance, vacation and other benefits that are offered to other city employees.
“(Freeman) receives the other insurance and benefits that all city employees receive,” Morgan said. “(Freeman) gets the normal vacation that any employee would get.”
Morgan said the contract does not include any clauses for a temporary housing allowance and per diem.
“I don’t see anything along those lines” in the contract, Morgan said.