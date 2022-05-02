Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools’ new superintendent will be paid $140,000 annually, a copy of his contract with the ECPPS Board of Education shows.
The contract between Keith Parker and the ECPPS school board also includes a travel allowance of $300 a month within Pasquotank County. In addition, Parker has the right to use a school district vehicle for travel outside the county.
The ECPPS school board voted 4-3 on April 27 to hire Parker as superintendent effective July 1. Parker currently is an assistant superintendent with the Dare County Schools.
Parker also will be provided an electronic handheld device for telephone calls and work email. A laptop for work-related use will also be provided. He’ll also be reimbursed up to $100 a month for home internet service.
Under the contract, Parker is required to establish residency in Pasquotank County within 90 days of beginning his term of employment and maintain that residency in the county. His moving expenses for furnishings will be reimbursed. The school board will pay moving expenses at the lowest cost based on three estimates.
Parker is also barred from accepting “any outside employment” for the duration of his contract “without the express, advance approval of the board,” the contract states.
The school board also has the right to direct Parker “to limit or curtail any activities” the board “deems may interfere with his effectiveness as superintendent.”
Parker is required to provide the district 90 days notice of his resignation and failing to provide that notice will require him to pay the district $10,000.
The contract may be extended at any time by mutual agreement of the superintendent and the board.
John Leidy, who is the attorney for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said in an email that the board had taken no official action to hire Parker before the board’s public meeting at Museum of the Albemarle on April 27.
“While the board authorized me to communicate an offer to Dr. Parker, it was made with the clear understanding that the board would not take action to make the hire except in an open meeting,” Leidy said. “This is standard practice when a school board hires its superintendent and is the same process followed when other public bodies hire their chief employee.”
Leidy continued: “Suggestions and speculation that the process was not handled in a proper fashion are incorrect and based on a misunderstanding of the facts.”