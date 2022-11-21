featured Controlled Burn By Chris Day Multimedia Editor Chris Day Author email Nov 21, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Elizabeth City Fire Department conducted a controlled burn of an abandoned house on Franklin Street, Monday morning. Chris Day/The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Elizabeth City Fire Department conducted a controlled burn of an abandoned house on Franklin Street, Monday morning. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burn Fire Department Abandoned House Chris Day Author email Follow Chris Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLong dormant Oxena building to get new life as restaurantECDI has buyer for Rochelle buildingJackson released from jail on bondSome churches seek split from United Methodist ChurchPerquimans's Macon Winslow signs with Duke baseballElizabeth City's Erik Lawson drafted by XFL's D.C. DefendersJames takes captain's position with Sheriff's OfficePolice: Local man dies at Va. hospital after EC shootingCity: Apartment complex owners must address moldHigh School Basketball | Early run propels Albemarle School boys past NEAAAT Images