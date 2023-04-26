Dr. Gieira Jones, associate director of outcomes research for precision medicine in the Center for Observational and Real-world Evidence at Merck and a 2008 ECSU graduate, addresses Elizabeth City State University students attending a student honors convocation in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on campus, Tuesday.
Dr. Gieira Jones reminded top scholars at Elizabeth City State University's Honors Convocation Tuesday afternoon that they should be proud of what they have accomplished and remain committed to helping others.
Jones told the audience of top ECSU students and university faculty that it was truly an honor to be back home.
A 2008 graduate of ECSU, Jones is an associate director of outcomes research for precision medicine in the Center for Observational and Real-world Evidence at Merck, the multinational pharmaceutical company.
In addition to her bachelor of science in biology from ECSU, Jones holds a master's in epidemiology from Temple University in her native Philadelphia and a Ph.D in epidemiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Jones shared with ECSU students and staff that her career as a cancer epidemiologist was inspired by the experience of losing her grandmother to cancer.
As she was pursuing her doctorate, she said, her father asked her: "What are you going to do for your community?"
Jones said has dedicated her career to addressing health disparities.
She also talked about taking pride in the preparation she received at ECSU. She said that when she attended a competition for a research scholarship where most participants were from larger and better-known universities, she remembered her professors' insistence that she should never feel like she didn't belong in that kind of elite setting.
"You have to exhibit the pride of where you came from," Jones said.
Jones said she has never thought of herself as a leader, but "leadership is brought out of me when people are being mistreated."
She said you have to persevere though the lows, remembering why you are doing what you are doing and who you are doing it for.
"I want to be a leader who listens," Jones said. "I believe that leaders should advocate for those who can't advocate for themselves."
Her advice to ECSU honor students included: Be kind to yourself, be kind to others, enjoy the journey along the way, and remember that your career is a distance race rather than a sprint.
She also encouraged students to take advantage of mentors who are available to them, and serve as a mentor for others.
"Mentorship and sponsorship is the key to everyone's success," Jones said.
During her remarks at Tuesday's convocation, Shadara Stevenson, Students Council chair for the University Honors Program, said her education at ECSU has helped her understand her purpose in life. She said three things that can't be taken from you are education, purpose and joy.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon also congratulated the scholars for their demonstration of academic excellence.