Dr. Gieira Jones, associate director of outcomes research for precision medicine in the Center for Observational and Real-world Evidence at Merck and a 2008 ECSU graduate, addresses Elizabeth City State University students attending a student honors convocation in the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on campus, Tuesday. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Dr. Gieira Jones reminded top scholars at Elizabeth City State University's Honors Convocation Tuesday afternoon that they should be proud of what they have accomplished and remain committed to helping others.

Jones told the audience of top ECSU students and university faculty that it was truly an honor to be back home. 